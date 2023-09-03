From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Labor on the Move: Prospects and Challenges
Date:
Saturday, September 09, 2023
Time:
2:30 PM - 4:30 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
Suds, Snacks, and Socialism Forum Committee
Email:
Location Details:
The Starry Plough Pub
3101 Shattuck Avenue
Berkeley, CA 94705
3101 Shattuck Avenue
Berkeley, CA 94705
Following the Covid disruptions, we are seeing a new militancy among U.S. workers, with an uptick of labor organizing and activity that has not been seen in decades. President Biden was able to stop railway workers from striking last December. Now union members are choosing more progressive leadership. How can they assert themselves independently and throw off the stranglehold by the Democratic Party?
Speakers include:
Luna Osleger – UAW* member, academic researcher at UC Santa Cruz and the shop steward at her workplace
Yajaira Cuapio – UESF* organizer, the bargaining team in their contract fight and a social worker at SFUSD for 9 years
Ramon Patrick Blanco – IBT # 70*, a decades-long member of Teamsters for a Democratic Union and (though no longer a UPS worker) played a major role in preparing for a UPS Strike
*Organizations listed for identification purposes only.
Please help us celebrate our return to the Starry Plough by ordering food and/or drinks. Please arrive early to place your order so that you do not miss any of the presentations. An open discussion will follow the presentations.
We will be accepting donations which will be divided among the sponsoring organizations.
This event is also available online.Please register in advance at
https://bit.ly/LaborOnTheMove to receive your personal link
This event is sponsored by the Alameda County Peace and Freedom Party,
the Alameda County Green Party and Bay Area System Change Not Climate Change.
For more information email
Speakers include:
Luna Osleger – UAW* member, academic researcher at UC Santa Cruz and the shop steward at her workplace
Yajaira Cuapio – UESF* organizer, the bargaining team in their contract fight and a social worker at SFUSD for 9 years
Ramon Patrick Blanco – IBT # 70*, a decades-long member of Teamsters for a Democratic Union and (though no longer a UPS worker) played a major role in preparing for a UPS Strike
*Organizations listed for identification purposes only.
Please help us celebrate our return to the Starry Plough by ordering food and/or drinks. Please arrive early to place your order so that you do not miss any of the presentations. An open discussion will follow the presentations.
We will be accepting donations which will be divided among the sponsoring organizations.
This event is also available online.Please register in advance at
https://bit.ly/LaborOnTheMove to receive your personal link
This event is sponsored by the Alameda County Peace and Freedom Party,
the Alameda County Green Party and Bay Area System Change Not Climate Change.
For more information email
For more information: http://www.peaceandfreedom.us
Added to the calendar on Sun, Sep 3, 2023 4:27PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network