Following the Covid disruptions, we are seeing a new militancy among U.S. workers, with an uptick of labor organizing and activity that has not been seen in decades. President Biden was able to stop railway workers from striking last December. Now union members are choosing more progressive leadership. How can they assert themselves independently and throw off the stranglehold by the Democratic Party?Speakers include:Luna Osleger – UAW* member, academic researcher at UC Santa Cruz and the shop steward at her workplaceYajaira Cuapio – UESF* organizer, the bargaining team in their contract fight and a social worker at SFUSD for 9 yearsRamon Patrick Blanco – IBT # 70*, a decades-long member of Teamsters for a Democratic Union and (though no longer a UPS worker) played a major role in preparing for a UPS Strike*Organizations listed for identification purposes only.Please help us celebrate our return to the Starry Plough by ordering food and/or drinks. Please arrive early to place your order so that you do not miss any of the presentations. An open discussion will follow the presentations.We will be accepting donations which will be divided among the sponsoring organizations.This event is also available online.Please register in advance at https://bit.ly/LaborOnTheMove to receive your personal linkThis event is sponsored by the Alameda County Peace and Freedom Party,the Alameda County Green Party and Bay Area System Change Not Climate Change.For more information email