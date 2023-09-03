Mark Levy-Songs of Political Satire & Struggle/Celebrate San Jose Peace & Justice Center

Date:

Saturday, September 23, 2023

Time:

6:45 PM - 8:15 PM

Event Type:

Concert/Show

Organizer/Author:

Joan Simon

Location Details:

San Jose Peace and Justice Center

48 S. Seventh Street

San Jose, CA 95112

Mark's original compositions satirize social and political items in the news, presidential foibles, and world events. His biting humor enables him to convey a serious message and make people laugh at the same time.



Mark continues to write new songs, attempting to keep up with the never-ending stream of struggles we all face. "They keep giving me material. What else can I do?"



Mark will sing his original songs, as well as time-honored songs of struggle, including a few in Yiddish and Ladino. There will be an opportunity to buy some of his original CD's during the break between sets, when we will celebrate the 66th Anniversary of the San Jose Peace and Justice Center!

