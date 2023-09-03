From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Mark Levy-Songs of Political Satire & Struggle/Celebrate San Jose Peace & Justice Center
Date:
Saturday, September 23, 2023
Time:
6:45 PM - 8:15 PM
Event Type:
Concert/Show
Organizer/Author:
Joan Simon
Location Details:
San Jose Peace and Justice Center
48 S. Seventh Street
San Jose, CA 95112
48 S. Seventh Street
San Jose, CA 95112
Mark's original compositions satirize social and political items in the news, presidential foibles, and world events. His biting humor enables him to convey a serious message and make people laugh at the same time.
Mark continues to write new songs, attempting to keep up with the never-ending stream of struggles we all face. "They keep giving me material. What else can I do?"
Mark will sing his original songs, as well as time-honored songs of struggle, including a few in Yiddish and Ladino. There will be an opportunity to buy some of his original CD's during the break between sets, when we will celebrate the 66th Anniversary of the San Jose Peace and Justice Center!
Mark continues to write new songs, attempting to keep up with the never-ending stream of struggles we all face. "They keep giving me material. What else can I do?"
Mark will sing his original songs, as well as time-honored songs of struggle, including a few in Yiddish and Ladino. There will be an opportunity to buy some of his original CD's during the break between sets, when we will celebrate the 66th Anniversary of the San Jose Peace and Justice Center!
For more information: https://sanjosepeace.org/
Added to the calendar on Sun, Sep 3, 2023 11:43AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network