Occupy SF - 10 Years On

Sunday, October 08, 2023

9:15 AM - 10:45 AM

Unitarian Universalists of SF

4156907441

Location Details:

1187 Franklin Street, San Francisco, CA 94109, corner of Geary Blvd

Ten years ago one of the most uniquely organized economic justice campaigns exploded inside a little park in New York City. Before national pundits could typecast the phenomenon, Occupy Wall Street had spread like wildfire, city after city, across America. In San Francisco Occupy Wall Street became the longest standing of all the protests in the United States. Mr. Paulson was asked to write a reflection of his and the San Francisco Labor Council's role steering resources and strategies with the myriad of partners and spontaneous leaders that emerged during this 2013 revolt. His article in 48 Hills can be read here: https://48hills.org/2021/09/occupy-san-francisco-was-a-game-changer/ Tim Paulson recently retired as Executive Director of the San Francisco Labor Council and Secretary-Treasurer of the San Francisco Building and Construction Trades Council. Mr. Paulson and the San Francisco Labor Council have partnered in economic and social justice campaigns including: Raising the Minimum Wage, Securing Universal Health Care, Get Out The Vote. and expanding Immigrant Rights. Mr. Paulson currently serves as a San Francisco Public Utilities Commissioner.