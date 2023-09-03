From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Mill Valley: Freedom Singers End Fossil Fuels Sing-A-Long Rally
Date:
Sunday, September 17, 2023
Time:
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Freedom Singers
Location Details:
Plaza outside Depot Café and Bookstore
87 Throckmorton Ave
Mill Valley, CA 94941
Sept. 17 at 12pm to 2pm
https://fossilfueltreaty.good.do/global-march/mill-valley/
Join the Freedom Singers in Mill Valley to sing the old well-known songs of the 60's in support of the huge 9/17 March to End Fossil Fuels in New York City (https://www.endfossilfuels.us/).
As world leaders gather at the UN Secretary General's Climate Ambition Summit in New York City, millions around the world will take to the streets to demand the rapid, just, and equitable end of fossil fuels.
Music has always been a vital component of social change. In the 50’s and 60’s singing played a large part in the social justice movement. The mission of the Freedom Singers is to bring songs back to our current rallies, marches and other events in support of peace, environmental, political, racial and social justice issues.
This event is part of the Global Climate Strike weekend of action against the climate crisis.
For info on the main Northern California protest, Newsom and Biden: End Fossil Fuels! happening in Sacramento on Sept. 17, go here: https://actionnetwork.org/events/newsom-show-us-your-climate-ambition
Freedom Singers: https://freedomsingers-gonnatakeusall.yolasite.com/
