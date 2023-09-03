From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Global Climate Strike in Mill Valley
Date:
Friday, September 15, 2023
Time:
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
End Fossil Fuels website
Location Details:
Intersection of Miller Ave & Camino Alto
Mill Valley, California 94941
Mill Valley, California 94941
End Fossil Fuels Now!
Sept. 15 at 4pm to 6pm
https://fossilfueltreaty.good.do/global-march/camino-alto-2/
As world leaders gather at the UN Secretary General's Climate Ambition Summit in
New York City, millions around the world will take to the streets to demand the rapid, just, and equitable end of fossil fuels.
This Mill Valley protest is in coordination (hopefully) with local schools, and we will demonstrate and/or march in our Mill Valley neighborhood.
This event is part of the Global Climate Strike weekend of action against the climate crisis.
For info on the main Northern California protest, Newsom and Biden: End Fossil Fuels! happening in Sacramento on Sept. 17, go here: https://actionnetwork.org/events/newsom-show-us-your-climate-ambition
Sept. 15 at 4pm to 6pm
https://fossilfueltreaty.good.do/global-march/camino-alto-2/
As world leaders gather at the UN Secretary General's Climate Ambition Summit in
New York City, millions around the world will take to the streets to demand the rapid, just, and equitable end of fossil fuels.
This Mill Valley protest is in coordination (hopefully) with local schools, and we will demonstrate and/or march in our Mill Valley neighborhood.
This event is part of the Global Climate Strike weekend of action against the climate crisis.
For info on the main Northern California protest, Newsom and Biden: End Fossil Fuels! happening in Sacramento on Sept. 17, go here: https://actionnetwork.org/events/newsom-show-us-your-climate-ambition
For more information: https://fossilfueltreaty.good.do/global-ma...
Added to the calendar on Sun, Sep 3, 2023 10:32AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network