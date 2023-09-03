From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Community Art Build to End Fossil Fuels
Date:
Sunday, September 10, 2023
Time:
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
350.org Sacramento
Location Details:
350.org Sacramento office
909 12th Street
Sacramento, CA 95814
909 12th Street
Sacramento, CA 95814
Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 1 PM - 4 PM
RSVP: https://actionnetwork.org/events/community-art-build-to-end-fossil-fuels
Join creator David Solnit and the rest of the community to make beautiful art that will be used as promote the End Fossil Fuels protest action happening on Sept 17 in Sacramento.
We will build momentum for the action share practical skills including making banners and posters, screenprinting or stenciling patches, making a street mural and a wheatpaste poster mural.
Starting at 3pm, teams will go out into the city and poster different areas to promote the action!!
All materials will be provided. BUT if you have old yard signs (those corrugated plastic things you put in your yard, usually for political campaigns), bring them so we can give them a second life!
We will be outdoors and using paint so bring hats, sunscreen, water bottles and clothes you don't mind getting paint on!
This art build is to prepare for the End Fossil Fuels! Protest in Sacramento on Sept. 17, which is part of the Global Climate Strike weekend of actions ahead of the UN Climate Summit 2023.
For info on the Newsom and Biden: End Fossil Fuels! Protest in Sacramento, go here: https://actionnetwork.org/events/newsom-show-us-your-climate-ambition
RSVP: https://actionnetwork.org/events/community-art-build-to-end-fossil-fuels
Join creator David Solnit and the rest of the community to make beautiful art that will be used as promote the End Fossil Fuels protest action happening on Sept 17 in Sacramento.
We will build momentum for the action share practical skills including making banners and posters, screenprinting or stenciling patches, making a street mural and a wheatpaste poster mural.
Starting at 3pm, teams will go out into the city and poster different areas to promote the action!!
All materials will be provided. BUT if you have old yard signs (those corrugated plastic things you put in your yard, usually for political campaigns), bring them so we can give them a second life!
We will be outdoors and using paint so bring hats, sunscreen, water bottles and clothes you don't mind getting paint on!
This art build is to prepare for the End Fossil Fuels! Protest in Sacramento on Sept. 17, which is part of the Global Climate Strike weekend of actions ahead of the UN Climate Summit 2023.
For info on the Newsom and Biden: End Fossil Fuels! Protest in Sacramento, go here: https://actionnetwork.org/events/newsom-show-us-your-climate-ambition
For more information: https://actionnetwork.org/events/community...
Added to the calendar on Sun, Sep 3, 2023 10:13AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network