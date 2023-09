Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 1 PM - 4 PMRSVP: https://actionnetwork.org/events/community-art-build-to-end-fossil-fuels Join creator David Solnit and the rest of the community to make beautiful art that will be used as promote the End Fossil Fuels protest action happening on Sept 17 in Sacramento.We will build momentum for the action share practical skills including making banners and posters, screenprinting or stenciling patches, making a street mural and a wheatpaste poster mural.Starting at 3pm, teams will go out into the city and poster different areas to promote the action!!All materials will be provided. BUT if you have old yard signs (those corrugated plastic things you put in your yard, usually for political campaigns), bring them so we can give them a second life!We will be outdoors and using paint so bring hats, sunscreen, water bottles and clothes you don't mind getting paint on!This art build is to prepare for the End Fossil Fuels! Protest in Sacramento on Sept. 17, which is part of the Global Climate Strike weekend of actions ahead of the UN Climate Summit 2023.For info on the Newsom and Biden: End Fossil Fuels! Protest in Sacramento, go here: https://actionnetwork.org/events/newsom-show-us-your-climate-ambition