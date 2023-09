Monday, September 11, 2023 @ 6:00 PMSongs, Chants and Drums training session to prepare for the End Fossil Fuels! Protest in Sacramento on Sept. 17, which is part of the Global Climate Strike weekend of actions ahead of the UN Climate Summit 2023.Learn movement songs and chants including a brand new piece by the Peace Poets created for just this occasion!We will teach basic rhythms on the bucket drums and chant too!Please RSVP on this page if you plan to come in person.If you would like to attend via zoom, sign up here: https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJYrde-gpj0qH9fR55s9sT5WqXxHVYvoezmw For info on the Newsom and Biden: End Fossil Fuels! Protest in Sacramento, go here: https://actionnetwork.org/events/newsom-show-us-your-climate-ambition