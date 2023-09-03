top
East Bay
East Bay
View events for the week of 9/11/2023
East Bay Arts + Action

Songs, Chants and Drums to End Fossil Fuels Training Session

sm_song___drum_training.jpg
original image (1080x1080)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Monday, September 11, 2023
Time:
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
End Fossil Fuels Protest preparation
Location Details:
HYBRID EVENT

Oakland: RSVP for in-person location
https://actionnetwork.org/events/songs-chants-and-drums-to-end-fossil-fuels-training-session

Zoom registration here: https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJYrde-gpj0qH9fR55s9sT5WqXxHVYvoezmw
Monday, September 11, 2023 @ 6:00 PM

Songs, Chants and Drums training session to prepare for the End Fossil Fuels! Protest in Sacramento on Sept. 17, which is part of the Global Climate Strike weekend of actions ahead of the UN Climate Summit 2023.

Learn movement songs and chants including a brand new piece by the Peace Poets created for just this occasion!

We will teach basic rhythms on the bucket drums and chant too!

Please RSVP on this page if you plan to come in person.

If you would like to attend via zoom, sign up here: https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJYrde-gpj0qH9fR55s9sT5WqXxHVYvoezmw

For info on the Newsom and Biden: End Fossil Fuels! Protest in Sacramento, go here: https://actionnetwork.org/events/newsom-show-us-your-climate-ambition
For more information: https://actionnetwork.org/events/songs-cha...
Added to the calendar on Sun, Sep 3, 2023 9:58AM
