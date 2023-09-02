From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Music for the Climate Revolution
Date:
Sunday, September 24, 2023
Time:
7:00 PM - 11:00 PM
Event Type:
Concert/Show
Organizer/Author:
Pete K.
Email:
Location Details:
Bottom of the Hill, located at 1233 17th Street in San Francisco
Music for the Climate Revolution
You are invited to a night filled with music, hope and action.
On Sunday Sept 24, local artists and activists are coming together to host Music for the Climate Revolution & KarneyⓇ Creatures In The Garden Album Release Party. This climate revolution music event is timed to align with The March To End Fossil Fuels during Climate Week in New York City. Speakers from local climate justice organizations will share calls to action and ways to get involved in the movement.
Venue: Bottom of the Hill, located at 1233 17th Street in San Francisco
Date/Time: Sunday Sept 24 from 7:00 - 11:00 pm
Tickets: $13 online or at the door: http://www.stubmatic.com/bottomofthehill/event/10875
Facebook event page: https://fb.me/e/3qD3zQ0ZM
Anna Karney, a local songwriter, will be celebrating the release of her album Creatures in the Garden, focused on the climate crisis (https://www.karney.org/music) She will be joined on stage by Donovan Plant and the Leafs, Pete Kronowitt and other local artists.
A new climate song "I Wanna Be Cool” will also be performed at the event. I Wanna Be Cool is the centerpiece of the Be Cool Campaign organized by Music Declares Emergency US and The Climate Music Project. The Be Cool Campaign is recruiting thousands of children from around the world to sing this song and encourage climate action pledges to accelerate electrification and promote youth voter registration and more climate education curricula.
Participating Organizations include…
Climate Reality Project Bay Area, Citizens Climate Lobby, The Climate Music Project, Music Declares Emergency US, the Oil and Gas Action Network and the Bay Area Climate Finance Hub.
Lineup
Anna Karney, The Karney Band
Donovan Plant and the Leafs
Pete Kronowitt
To interview one or more of the performers or local climate action leaders ahead of this event, contact:
petekronowitt [at] gmail.com
For more information: https://fb.me/e/3qD3zQ0ZM
