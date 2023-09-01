From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Yoga for Activists
Date:
Tuesday, September 05, 2023
Time:
5:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
Sharat Lin
Email:
Location Details:
San José Peace and Justice Center
48 South 7th Street, Room 101
San José, CA 95112
Join us for relaxation and enjoy our new class YOGA FOR ACTIVISTS with Sharat Lin, RYT (Registered Yoga Teacher) at the San José Peace and Justice Center.
Burnout and lack of attention to self-care is a common problem among social justice activists. So we created this class to reach out to activists to take back some time and increase awareness for self-care!
Meditation
Breathing
Asana
Flow
Creative Movement
Classes will be held on Tuesdays, September 5, 19 & 26 at 5:30 pm
ALL LEVELS WELCOME!
Please bring a yoga mat (if you have one) and water bottle
Donation based
For more information: https://www.calendarwiz.com/calendars/popu...
Added to the calendar on Fri, Sep 1, 2023 7:57PM
