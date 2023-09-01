From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Global Climate Strike in Palo Alto
Date:
Friday, September 15, 2023
Time:
4:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Fridays for Future Palo Alto
Location Details:
Lytton Plaza
200 University Ave
Palo Alto CA 94303
200 University Ave
Palo Alto CA 94303
Join in the Global Climate Strike with Fridays For Future Palo Alto and partners to demand:
End Fossil Fuels!
Protest the climate emergency by joining us for a climate action rally with speakers, music, and dance at Lytton Plaza in Palo Alto on Friday, September 15 at 4PM.
This event is part of a worldwide weekend of climate action ahead of the UN Climate Summit 2023.
More info: https://www.instagram.com/fridaysforfuture_paloalto/
FROM FRIDAYS FOR FUTURE WEBSITE: SEPT 15th GLOBAL CLIMATE STRIKE
https://fridaysforfuture.org/september15/
We must end the Era of Fossil Fuels. Scientists have warned us of the dire consequences of fossil fuel dependency for many years, and affected communities have testified to their disastrous impacts. Yet they have been brushed aside. Our wealthiest nations’ leaders have failed to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, and the most privileged 1% continue to live in excess while the most vulnerable remain on the frontlines of a crisis they did not create. Already marginalized and disadvantaged communities face the worst impacts while their resilience is stretched.
The Global Climate Strike is part of the truly global effort to End The Era of Fossil Fuels. This is a call to action from Indigenous and First Nations, youth activists, civil society organisations, social movements, feminist and migrant rights groups, trade unions, faith institutions, academic centres, health institutions, people of all genders and backgrounds, everywhere.
The fossil fuel industry is content with sacrificing life on earth to rake in an annual profit. It is past time for world leaders to take a clear stand and address the climate crisis. We are organizing to put people over profit and demand action for communities everywhere.
WE DEMAND:
--An end to Fossil Finance, divesting from new and current fossil fuel projects.
--A rapid, just, and equitable phase-out of all fossil fuels, ensuring that the burdens and benefits are re-distributed fairly among different stakeholders, with particular attention to historically marginalized and vulnerable communities.
--Massive investments in community owned renewable energy projects.
--Reparations for the harms caused to communities affected by the climate crisis and its structural causes, as well as enforcement of the Loss and Damage Fund, with special emphasis of historical polluters paying into the Fun
The Sept. 15th Global Climate Strike (https://fridaysforfuture.org/september15/) is part of the worldwide weekend of climate action to protest the climate emergency ahead of the UN Climate Summit 2023, with the main March to End Fossil Fuels NYC and more global protest actions happening on Sept 17th: https://www.endfossilfuels.us/
Added to the calendar on Fri, Sep 1, 2023 9:21AM
