South Bay Labor & Workers

Reclaiming the Militant Legacy of Labor Day

sm_flyer_-_reclaiming_labor_day_-_sjmdc_icss_-_20230903_sq.jpg
original image (1720x1720)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Sunday, September 03, 2023
Time:
10:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
San José May Day Coalition
Location Details:
Join Zoom meeting:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81133350622?pwd=dUUyUWppbWt6djVTaElISUhocXpSUT09
Labor Day is more than just a holiday or a day for sales. From the first Labor Day march in 1882 in New York City to the Pullman Strike of 1894, Labor Day has its roots in struggle. It is the twin of May Day! Let’s reclaim our history!

Gene Ruyle is a retired union member with the California Faculty Association, a former delegate to the LA County Federation of Labor, and President of Veterans For Peace, East bay Chapter. He is also a founding member of the Institute for the Critical Study of Society (ICSS). Gene is an Emeritus Professor of Anthropology at CSU, Long Beach, and author of “Rethinking Marxist Anthropology” and other works.

Free and open to the public
Donations welcome for ICSS

Co-sponsored by the San José May Day Coalition and the Institute for the Critical Study of Society (ICSS)
For more information: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81133350622?pwd=...
Added to the calendar on Thu, Aug 31, 2023 8:31PM
