A new film on the role of the workers councils in Chile has been produced called "50 Years After 1,000 Days That Shook The Backyard Of Imperialism". The film allows the workers who were in these councils to speak out. Today the US government and AFL-CIO are still hiding their criminal role in overthrowing the Allende government and massacring tens of thousands of workers and bringing in capitalist economist Milton Friedman and the "Chicago. Boys" to privatize the healthcare, housing, public services, pensions and mines which they turned over to the capitalists.

Chile 50 Years After 1,000 Days That Shook The Backyard Of ImperialismFifty years ago this year, a US AFL-CIO supported coup took place in Chile that cost the lives of tens of thousands of workers and people in the country. The country is still suffering the consequences of that coup today.A main reason for the coup was to crush the workers councils that had been established. This film 50 Years After 1,000 Days That Shook The Backyard Of Imperialism looks at these councils in Chile's industrial zone and how they organized and the role they played in the country.Following the film Ernesto Rojas of the Committee for Human and Union RightsCODESH in Chile talks about that struggle that he and thousands of other trade unionists and workers were involved in.Chile 1973 Coup Report & LessonsThis year is the 50th anniversary of the coup in Chile which was supported andorganized by the United States government with the support of the AFL-CIOleadership.Ernesto Rojas Ubina who was. participant in the workers councils and now iswith Committee for Human and Union Rights CODESH. He is joined by LisaMilos with LEPAIO and is a member of CWA UPTE UCSF and Poncho Sanchezwho is with CODESH and a videographer.