Americas International Arts + Action Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism Labor & Workers

Chile 50 Years After 1,000 Days That Shook The Backyard Of Imperialism

by LEPAIO
Thu, Aug 31, 2023 8:23PM
A new film on the role of the workers councils in Chile has been produced called "50 Years After 1,000 Days That Shook The Backyard Of Imperialism". The film allows the workers who were in these councils to speak out. Today the US government and AFL-CIO are still hiding their criminal role in overthrowing the Allende government and massacring tens of thousands of workers and bringing in capitalist economist Milton Friedman and the "Chicago. Boys" to privatize the healthcare, housing, public services, pensions and mines which they turned over to the capitalists.
chile_workers_marching_1973.jpg
Chile 50 Years After 1,000 Days That Shook The Backyard Of Imperialism
Fifty years ago this year, a US AFL-CIO supported coup took place in Chile that cost the lives of tens of thousands of workers and people in the country. The country is still suffering the consequences of that coup today.
A main reason for the coup was to crush the workers councils that had been established. This film 50 Years After 1,000 Days That Shook The Backyard Of Imperialism looks at these councils in Chile's industrial zone and how they organized and the role they played in the country.
Following the film Ernesto Rojas of the Committee for Human and Union Rights
CODESH in Chile talks about that struggle that he and thousands of other trade unionists and workers were involved in.


Chile 1973 Coup Report & Lessons
https://youtu.be/rCo4uLxQNT0
This year is the 50th anniversary of the coup in Chile which was supported and
organized by the United States government with the support of the AFL-CIO
leadership.
Ernesto Rojas Ubina who was. participant in the workers councils and now is
with Committee for Human and Union Rights CODESH. He is joined by Lisa
Milos with LEPAIO and is a member of CWA UPTE UCSF and Poncho Sanchez
who is with CODESH and a videographer.
For Additional Media:
Chile 1973-The Workers Do Not Participate In The Government, They Are The Government
Los Trabajadores No Participan En El Gobierno, Son El Gobierno
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I1gk0c1WwJQ
The US, CIA, AFL-CIO, AIFLD & The 1973 Chilean Coup With Professor Ruth Needleman
https://youtu.be/Kw2NQbZgH-o
Chile's 9/11 & The Rise Of US Fascism
https://youtu.be/FMRrZWbaIOk
Memories of Chile On The 49th Anniversary Of The US AFL-CIO Supported Coup
https://portside.org/2017-07-03/memories-chili
1962-1979: The AFL-CIO and Trade Union Counterinsurgency
US INTERFERENCE. PART II (FINAL)
https://www.voltairenet.org/article30046.html
U.S. Labor Reps. Conspired to Overthrow
Elected Governments in Latin America
http://www.laboreducator.org/darkpast4.htm
“If the health workers of Chile collapse, the entire population will suffer”
https://publicservices.international/resources/news/carolina-espinoza-if-the-health-workers-of-chile-collapse-the-entire-population-will-suffer?id=11809&lang=en
U.S. Responsibility for the Coup in Chile
http://www.namebase.net:82/chile.html
Labor Education Project On AFL-CIO International Operations
https://aflcio-int.education
Production Of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net

For more information: https://youtu.be/BkNX8_d5fqQ
§Chilean Workers Were Prepared To Defend Against A Coup
by LEPAIO
Thu, Aug 31, 2023 8:23PM
chilean-workers-1970-e1599938849511.jpg
The Chilean workers were armed and prepared for a coup by the capitalists and the US government but were disarmed by the Allende government while the right wing forces kept their arms.
https://youtu.be/BkNX8_d5fqQ
§The workers were mobilizing in the factories and streets
by LEPAIO
Thu, Aug 31, 2023 8:23PM
poder_popular_chile.jpg
The workers in Chile were engaged in mass mobilizations and taking over their factories. For the US, CIA and AFL-CIO it had to be put down and they helped support a blood military coup against the elected government.
https://youtu.be/BkNX8_d5fqQ
§US Organized Bombing Of Presidential Palace & Killed Allenda
by LEPAIO
Thu, Aug 31, 2023 8:23PM
chile-coup-by-pinoche-600px.jpg
The US government with the support of AIFLD and the AFL-CIO leadership funded strikes of truckers and organized the bombing of the Chilean presidential palace and murder of President Allende and tens of thousands of workers and people.
https://youtu.be/BkNX8_d5fqQ
§DC Chile Educational Conference & Rally At AFL-CIO On September 11
by LEPAIO
Thu, Aug 31, 2023 8:23PM
sm_9-10-23-aflcio.jpg
original image (1275x1650)
On September 10th there will be an education conference on the Chile coup and the role of the US and AFL-CIO. On September 11, 2023 there will be a rally at the AFL-CIO in Washington DC to demand the opening of the books, compensation to Chilean workers and people who were killed and injured and an end to taking $75 million from the National Endowment For Democracy NED for the "Solidarity Center" which operates in 62 countries around the world.
https://youtu.be/BkNX8_d5fqQ
