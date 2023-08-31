From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Chicken Soup for the Heart & Soul
Date:
Monday, September 04, 2023
Time:
3:00 PM - 5:30 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Revolutionary Workers Front
Location Details:
474 Valencia St. (nr. 16th St.)
San Francisco, CA 94103
Companeros Del Barrio invites you to
Chicken Soup for the Heart & Soul
Monday, September 4th (Labor Day- We are All Workers)
3:00pm – 5:30pm
474 Valencia St. (nr. 16th St.)
San Francisco, CA 94103
Free for Everyone – Children are welcomed.
In the spirit of unity and sharing, we encourage attendees to BRING ONE INGREDIENT for our communal soup pot.
Whether it’s your favorite vegetable, spice, or protein, your contribution will play a part in creating a unique and diverse soup that represents our community’s flavors and togetherness.
- Communal soup pot will be cooked outside in front.
African Continent Discussion: Engage in a thought provoking discussion. Learn about its history, diverse cultures, and incredible contributions it has made to the global community.
- This weeks discussion will center on Niger.
Host: Revolutionary Workers Front
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/274402762016182?ref=newsfeed
Public Transportation:
BART – 16th Street
MUNI - # 22, 14, & 49
Added to the calendar on Thu, Aug 31, 2023 2:51PM
► ▼ IMC Network