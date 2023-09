Companeros Del Barrio invites you toChicken Soup for the Heart & SoulMonday, September 4th (Labor Day- We are All Workers)3:00pm – 5:30pm474 Valencia St. (nr. 16th St.)San Francisco, CA 94103Free for Everyone – Children are welcomed.In the spirit of unity and sharing, we encourage attendees to BRING ONE INGREDIENT for our communal soup pot.Whether it’s your favorite vegetable, spice, or protein, your contribution will play a part in creating a unique and diverse soup that represents our community’s flavors and togetherness.- Communal soup pot will be cooked outside in front.African Continent Discussion: Engage in a thought provoking discussion. Learn about its history, diverse cultures, and incredible contributions it has made to the global community.- This weeks discussion will center on Niger.Host: Revolutionary Workers FrontFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/274402762016182?ref=newsfeed Public Transportation:BART – 16th StreetMUNI - # 22, 14, & 49