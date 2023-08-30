From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Google Workers Confront Ethics of What They Do
Evil might not be so banal after all, in this case
Photos: Leon Kunstenaar / Pro Bono PhotoWith the slogan "No Tech For Apartheid" hundreds and Google workers and supporters took to the street in front of the August 29 Google Cloud Next conference. Visitors to the Moscone Center event were met with large banners demanding an end to project Nimbus, Google's billion dollar contract to enhance the Israeli government-military's data gathering on its population (read Palestinian).
Hundreds of protesters carried signs saying "No Tech for Israeli Surveillance" and "Drop Project Nimbus." Speakers from many groups including "Jewish Voice for Peace" and mainstream peace organizations made their support known.
The Bay Area has seen years of protest against Israel's expanding colonization of Palestinian lands and ongoing violence against Palestinians.
See all high resolution photos here.
