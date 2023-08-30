top
Palestine San Francisco Anti-War Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism Police State & Prisons

Google Workers Confront Ethics of What They Do

by Leon Kunstenaar
Wed, Aug 30, 2023 9:53PM
Evil might not be so banal after all, in this case
sm_01-241-850_2443.jpg
original image (2102x1400)

Photos: Leon Kunstenaar / Pro Bono Photo

With the slogan "No Tech For Apartheid" hundreds and Google workers and supporters took to the street in front of the August 29 Google Cloud Next conference. Visitors to the Moscone Center event were met with large banners demanding an end to project Nimbus, Google's billion dollar contract to enhance the Israeli government-military's data gathering on its population (read Palestinian).

Hundreds of protesters carried signs saying "No Tech for Israeli Surveillance" and "Drop Project Nimbus." Speakers from many groups including "Jewish Voice for Peace" and mainstream peace organizations made their support known.

The Bay Area has seen years of protest against Israel's expanding colonization of Palestinian lands and ongoing violence against Palestinians.

See all high resolution photos here.
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wed, Aug 30, 2023 9:53PM
sm_02-241-850_2441.jpg
original image (2102x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wed, Aug 30, 2023 9:53PM
sm_03-241-858_4460.jpg
original image (2102x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wed, Aug 30, 2023 9:53PM
sm_04-241-850_2448.jpg
original image (2102x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wed, Aug 30, 2023 9:53PM
sm_05-241-850_2456.jpg
original image (2102x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wed, Aug 30, 2023 9:53PM
sm_06-241-850_2472.jpg
original image (1877x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wed, Aug 30, 2023 9:53PM
sm_07-241-850_2483.jpg
original image (2102x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wed, Aug 30, 2023 9:53PM
sm_08-241-850_2491.jpg
original image (2102x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wed, Aug 30, 2023 9:53PM
sm_09-241-858_4515.jpg
original image (2154x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wed, Aug 30, 2023 9:53PM
sm_10-241-850_2510.jpg
original image (1790x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wed, Aug 30, 2023 9:53PM
sm_11-241-858_4520.jpg
original image (2102x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wed, Aug 30, 2023 9:53PM
sm_12-241-850_2526.jpg
original image (2077x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wed, Aug 30, 2023 9:53PM
sm_13-241-858_4531.jpg
original image (1774x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wed, Aug 30, 2023 9:53PM
sm_14-241-858_4537.jpg
original image (2102x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wed, Aug 30, 2023 9:53PM
sm_15-241-858_4538.jpg
original image (2102x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wed, Aug 30, 2023 9:53PM
sm_16-241-858_4550.jpg
original image (1400x1558)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wed, Aug 30, 2023 9:53PM
sm_17-241-858_4558.jpg
original image (1801x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wed, Aug 30, 2023 9:53PM
sm_18-241-858_4561.jpg
original image (1400x1685)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wed, Aug 30, 2023 9:53PM
sm_19-241-850_2534.jpg
original image (1400x1659)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wed, Aug 30, 2023 9:53PM
sm_20-241-850_2453.jpg
original image (1980x1400)
