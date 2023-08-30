2023 California Admission Day - Rebirth of our Underground Railroad Network to Freedom

Date:

Saturday, September 09, 2023

Time:

11:00 AM - 12:30 PM

Event Type:

Vigil/Ritual

Organizer/Author:

Khubaka, Michael Harris

Location Details:

Leidesdorff Plaza

Historic Folsom Station

Sutter Street and Reading Street

Folsom, California

California Admission Day is September 9, 1850 and remains the essential part of the 1850 Compromise. Historic Negro Bar, gold mining town established in 1849, remains the hub for an unsurpassed golden legacy poised for a rebirth, 2023 International Underground Railroad Month.



The fiercely debated US Congressional Act was signed by President Willard Fillmore, it strengthened and extended slavery throughout the vast Utah and New Mexico Territories.



Passage of the Fugitive Slave Law made the federal government financially responsible for capturing and returning freedom seekers to their "enslavers" as property owners.



As more people today learn about International Underground Railroad Month, they often learn about a very secret regimented movement for freedom taking place from 1830-1860.



September 2023, we learn that white abolitionist allies who helped usher "freedom seekers" from one location to another until they reached freedom, the history of the Underground Railroad is very complex especially when we include the transition from Mexican rule to US rule throughout Alta California.



The Underground Railroad would not have existed without the brave men and women who made the decision to exercise their autonomy, escape from their "enslavers" and claim their own personal freedom.



Freedom seekers traveled in whatever direction necessary to find a destination where they could live freely, our California Gold Rush Era (1840-1875) is an amazing time to consider.



As long as people enslaved others, freedom seekers escaped to build a better life for themselves, and if possible, their families, the towns Negro Hill, Mormon Island and Negro Bar showcase a hub of activity throughout the Gold Mining District along the American River Basin.



Wherever and whenever slavery existed, there were efforts to escape. Free Black communities and many Indigenous tribes came together to aid freedom seekers in their fight for freedom; not just Quakers and wealthy white abolitionists.



Preserving Historic Negro Bar and the 20+ year work showcasing California Pioneers of Pan African Ancestry (1840-1875) helps us understand the Underground Railroad as one of the first international Civil Rights movements.



The United States codified the ability of enslavers to capture freedom seekers and the State of California followed with the California Fugitive Slaver Law in 1852.



This is very evident reviewing the U.S. Constitution’s Fugitive Slave Clause as well as the Fugitive Slave Law of 1793. These laws were strengthened after the passage of the Fugitive Slave Law of 1850, which made the federal government responsible for capturing and returning freedom seekers to their enslavers.



Federal Marshals could capture freedom seekers in any state, regardless of state laws. Private citizens could be deputized on the spot to assist in capturing freedom seekers, and failure to do so could result in a six month prison sentence or a $1,000 fine.



After extensive international legal battles, nations such as Canada created laws that did not allow for Americans to extradite freedom seekers after they crossed the international boundary.



With seen and unseen supporters, the International Underground Railroad made more difficult for "enslavers" not only to locate freedom seekers, but to force them back to a life of enslavement.



Throughout the California Gold Mining District, freedom seekers continued to face challenges and today, preparing for the 174th Anniversary of Negro Hill, Mormon Island and Negro Bar the legacy of freedom seekers continue to combat racism, disparaging treatment while fighting form inclusion and equality.



Our California Gold Rush Era, remains an unsurpassed celebration of freedom, while many grieved their family members who were sold away or chose not to escape.



Many constructed new lives for themselves, despite dangers of being kidnapped and sold by slave catchers after they emigrated. As in many parts of the United States, the resilience of those who escaped slavery continues to serve as inspiration for countless individuals.



The National Park Service’s National Underground Railroad Network to Freedom Program, established in 1998, serves to document and share California Underground Railroad histories, headquartered here along the American River Basin.