SF Psycho-Geo2: Rourke's "Sutro Flower Tower" + Ivy/Josh's "Undercommons" + More!

Date:

Saturday, September 30, 2023

Time:

8:00 PM - 10:00 PM

Event Type:

Screening

Organizer/Author:

Craig Baldwin/Other Cinema

Location Details:

Artist Television Access, 992 Valencia Street

Our second 'Focus on Locus' boasts a first half exclusively about our own Bay Area! Jeremy Rourke debuts an animation/music/performance hybrid on the history of Adolph Sutro and his eponymous Tower, and he also drops a dollop of knowledge 'bout the history of our very own ATA Gallery!



ALSO Josh Harper is both on board for a guided tour of the compilation video anchoring for his and Ivy's McClelland's recent Adobe Books UnderCommons exhibition, opening up a veritable Need-to-Know list of essential NorCal counter-culture.



PLUS People's Park (Anthony Buchanan), Folsom St. Fair (James Hong), Berkeley Mudflats (Chris Marker), Oakland Cemetery (Kevin Deal?), Bay Area Billboard Art (David Heintz), and, yes, the Bullitt trailer (Steve McQueen).



AND THEN: The second, “Exterior” part of the program promises the premiere of of Karl (Godspeed You Black Emperor) Lemieux' uncanny Quiet Zone, ex-SF Andy Moore's expansive Valley Fever, Jeff Doyle's sublime Window, and Jake Parker Scott's filmic Monterey Aquarium. $10