Healing US Silicon Valley Premier
Date:
Saturday, September 09, 2023
Time:
1:30 AM - 4:30 AM
Event Type:
Screening
Organizer/Author:
Vickie, Bob & Salem
Location Details:
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Library, Rm 225
150 E. San Fernando St, San Jose, CA 95112
(parking validated for 44 S. 4th Street Garage see circulation desk)
Join us for the Silicon Valley premiere of the powerful documentary about American healthcare and how we, the people, can fix it for everyone.
Narrated by Oscar winner, Susan Sarandon, "Healing US" is a call for action and a voice for hope in America's ongoing battle for healthcare justice. Join the after screening discussion and learn how YOU can get involved in our movement.
Some 68,000 Americans will die this year due to lack of adequate healthcare. About 500,000 families will file for bankruptcy due to medical costs. Are we finally ready for something new? Something better?
View the trailer: https://www.healingusnetwork.com/
Hosted by Santa Clara County Single Payer Healthcare Coalition in partnership with the Red Berets for M4A, the California Nurses Association & South Bay Physicians for a National Health Program.
RSVP: https://tinyurl.com/RSVP-HUS-SJ
Price: FREE and open to the public
The San Jose Public Library neither supports or opposes the content of this film.
May not be suitable for children.
More information: Healing US - Silicon Valley Premier
For more information: https://act.medicare4all.org/event/other/3...
Added to the calendar on Wed, Aug 30, 2023 12:35AM
