Palestine San Francisco Labor & Workers

Google Stop Nimbus! No TECH For Apartheid, Rally In SF At Google Cloud Conference

by Labor Video Project
Tue, Aug 29, 2023 11:42PM
A. rally was held at a Google cloud conference to call for Google to drop their contract with Nimbuus which is being used to spy on Palestinians and repress them.
sm_img_7179.jpg
original image (472x640)
Hundreds of tech workers and supporters of Palestinian workers and people rallied on August 29, 2023 at the Google Cloud conference in San Francisco at the Moscone Center. They reported on the Numbus contract that Google and Amazon are working on that is used to spy on and target Palestinians. Google workers also talked about why they are working to get Google to drop the contract.

SF Protest Google/Amazon Support For Apartheid Isreal
https://youtu.be/g45pE1eVcHo
Google Nimbus Contract
https://www.axios.com/local/san-francisco/2022/09/01/google-contract-project-nimbus
Google AI Tech Will Be Used For Virtual Border Wall, CBP Contract Shows
Google Cloud Will Be Used In Conjunction With Anduril Industries' Surveillance Tech On The U.S. Mexico Border
https://theintercept.com/2020/10/21/google-cbp-border-contract-anduril/?utm_medium=email&utm_source=The%20Intercept%20Newsletter
Google’s New Union Is a Historic Moment for Labor
https://www.leftvoice.org/googles-new-union-is-a-historic-moment-for-labor/
Tech Workers Unite & Fight! Lanetix CWA Workers Fight Union Busting In SF
https://youtu.be/bRVoJN2TWuY
CWA Labor Officials Censored Report Criticizing Microsoft's Military Contracts
https://theintercept.com/2022/09/07/microsoft-military-union-cwa/?fbclid=IwAR1Rs36PW1ljEum1wylOEm__JCobCLWL-qjuEPgwJEQle5f_iP4U-LBlXd

For more information:
#NoTechforApartheid
http://www.notechforapartheid.com
Alphabet Workers Union
https://alphabetworkersunion.org

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/euih2uTtSv8
No Tech For Apartheid
by Labor Video Project
Tue, Aug 29, 2023 11:42PM
img_7127.jpg
Tech workers and community supporters of Palestinians rallied at the Google Cloud conference to demand they cancel the contract with Nimbus.
https://youtu.be/euih2uTtSv8
People Speak Out
by Labor Video Project
Tue, Aug 29, 2023 11:42PM
img_7140.jpg
Many people are angry about the continued genicidal attacks on thee Palestinian people.
https://youtu.be/euih2uTtSv8
