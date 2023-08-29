A. rally was held at a Google cloud conference to call for Google to drop their contract with Nimbuus which is being used to spy on Palestinians and repress them.

Hundreds of tech workers and supporters of Palestinian workers and people rallied on August 29, 2023 at the Google Cloud conference in San Francisco at the Moscone Center. They reported on the Numbus contract that Google and Amazon are working on that is used to spy on and target Palestinians. Google workers also talked about why they are working to get Google to drop the contract.