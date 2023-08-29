The Geiger Mink Farm in Kronenwetter, Wisconsin has closed. The end of the farm, after 60+ years in operation, comes as a relief to neighbors.

For many years, residents of homes near the farm attended village board meetings to plead for help dealing with fly infestations ("Thousands of flies. We can't go in or out of the house without flies coming in") and the horrible smell ("The smell is sickening, even with the windows closed it still seeps into the house"). Fly problems and terrible odors are among the environmental problems common at mink farms.