From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Geiger Mink Farm in Wisconsin closes after 60+ years
The Geiger Mink Farm in Kronenwetter, Wisconsin has closed. The end of the farm, after 60+ years in operation, comes as a relief to neighbors.
For many years, residents of homes near the farm attended village board meetings to plead for help dealing with fly infestations ("Thousands of flies. We can't go in or out of the house without flies coming in") and the horrible smell ("The smell is sickening, even with the windows closed it still seeps into the house"). Fly problems and terrible odors are among the environmental problems common at mink farms.
https://www.facebook.com/inthecoffin?mibextid=ZbWKwL
https://www.facebook.com/inthecoffin?mibextid=ZbWKwL
For more information: http://finalnail.com/
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network