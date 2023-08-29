From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Garry Tan Takes Down Video Calling Out His Anti-Semitism
Garry Tan did a YouTube DMCA takedown of this video that called him out for using anti-Semitic tropes when referring to Jewish politicians.
Notorious tech VC troll Garry Tan did a YouTube DMCA takedown of this video that called him out for using anti-Semitic tropes when referring to Jewish politicians. See 3:24 in the video to see the words coming right out of his mouth. But he is spreading his words even further because the video is now here.
For more information: https://techbrosf.weebly.com/tantacles.html
