8/30/23 Labor Traitors Out Of Labor Movement-Demo Against AI and Olga MirandaWednesday, August 30, 4:00pmSEIU 87240 Golden Gate Ave. SFBART – nr Civic Center BARTOlga Miranda is the president of Local 87, the Janitors Union. She has publically come out in support of AI – Robotaxs (Waymo & Cruise) expansion in SF.She is also the vice president of the SF Labor Council. The vast majority of the labor movement is against thousands of robo taxis destroying jobs but not Olga. It will also destroy and privatize public transportation in San Francisco. They also threaten the safety of the people of San Francisco.The SEIU 87 janitors president has become a shill for Cruise and the tech billionairs for a few jobs. This is business unionism.She led the rally at the CPUC for these companies who are intent on using AI and allowing thousands of these taxis on the streets with no regulation.She has a long history of supporting the police against Black and Brown people, supporting the POA, Supporting apartheid Israel and bullying her members in her union meetings threatening to beat them up.These anti-labor reactionary methods do not belong in the labor movement. It is time for labor traitors to go!On Thursday, August 10 the CPUC passed for expansion of Robo taxis, despite community opposition including that of SFFD and SFPD.Labor Speaks Out On Robotaxis At California Public Utility Commission Meeting - YouTubeSF Police Commission contender’s hot-headed history includes assault allegation-SEIU 87 President Olga MirandaCorrupt SF Mayor Lee's Ally SEIU 87 Pres Miranda Physically Assaulted Dissident At UnionSEIU 87 Pres Olga Miranda Poster Child From Labor For Israel and ZionistsMy trip to AIPAC 2014Sponsored byRevolutionary United FrontUnited Front Committee For A Labor Party