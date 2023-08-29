top
San Francisco Government & Elections Labor & Workers

Labor Traitors Out Of Labor Movement-Demo Against Robo Taxis & Olga Miranda

img_6788.jpg
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Wednesday, August 30, 2023
Time:
4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
UFCLP
Location Details:
SEIU 87
240 Golden Gate St
San Francisco
8/30/23 Labor Traitors Out Of Labor Movement-Demo Against AI and Olga Miranda
Wednesday, August 30, 4:00pm
SEIU 87
240 Golden Gate Ave. SF

BART – nr Civic Center BART

Olga Miranda is the president of Local 87, the Janitors Union. She has publically come out in support of AI – Robotaxs (Waymo & Cruise) expansion in SF.
She is also the vice president of the SF Labor Council. The vast majority of the labor movement is against thousands of robo taxis destroying jobs but not Olga. It will also destroy and privatize public transportation in San Francisco. They also threaten the safety of the people of San Francisco.
The SEIU 87 janitors president has become a shill for Cruise and the tech billionairs for a few jobs. This is business unionism.
She led the rally at the CPUC for these companies who are intent on using AI and allowing thousands of these taxis on the streets with no regulation.
She has a long history of supporting the police against Black and Brown people, supporting the POA, Supporting apartheid Israel and bullying her members in her union meetings threatening to beat them up.
These anti-labor reactionary methods do not belong in the labor movement. It is time for labor traitors to go!

On Thursday, August 10 the CPUC passed for expansion of Robo taxis, despite community opposition including that of SFFD and SFPD.

Labor Speaks Out On Robotaxis At California Public Utility Commission Meeting - YouTube

SF Police Commission contender’s hot-headed history includes assault allegation-SEIU 87 President Olga Miranda

http://www.sfexaminer.com/police-commission-contenders-hot-headed-history-includes-assault-allegation/

Corrupt SF Mayor Lee's Ally SEIU 87 Pres Miranda Physically Assaulted Dissident At Union
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2017/04/27/18798906.php

SEIU 87 Pres Olga Miranda Poster Child From Labor For Israel and Zionists
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cd6JHMYr2ps
http://www.aipac.org/act/attend-events/policy-conference/videos/2014/speeches/miranda

My trip to AIPAC 2014
https://rabbieger.wordpress.com/2014/03/05/my-trip-to-aipac-2014/

Sponsored by
Revolutionary United Front
United Front Committee For A Labor Party
http://www.ufcw.org
For more information: http://www.ufclp.org
Added to the calendar on Tue, Aug 29, 2023 3:47PM
§Olga Miranda Backs Apartheid Israeli & Supports AIPAC
by UFCLP
Tue, Aug 29, 2023 3:47PM
miranda_olgan_aipac.jpg
SEIU 87 president Olgan Miranda is a big supporter of apartheid Israel and helped stop a debate in the San Francisco Labor Council about continued US military and economic aid of billions of dollars to Israel. She was given top billing at the Zionist lobby organization AIPAC which supports the apartheid regime in the US and targets critics of Israel in the US. It is an appendage of the Israeli govement and Miranda is one of it's shills in US labor.
http://www.ufclp.org
§Miranda Fronts For Tech Companies At Their Rally For Robo Taxis
by UFCLP
Tue, Aug 29, 2023 3:47PM
miranda_olgan_robo_cars_women.jpeg
Olga Miranda helped pushed the California PUC to allow unlimited number of robo taxis on the streets of San Francisco and put thousands of taxi workers and UBER Lyft drivers out of work. Most of labor in California is opposed to these robo taxis and the affect they will have on working people.
http://www.ufclp.org
