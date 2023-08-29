From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Planet Drum 50th Anniversary Event: Potluck Party with Music and Exhibits
Date:
Sunday, October 22, 2023
Time:
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Party/Street Party
Organizer/Author:
Judy Goldhaft
Email:
Phone:
415-285-6556
Location Details:
The New Farm at Bay Natives Nursery, 10 Cargo Way, San Francisco
Founded in 1973, Planet Drum Foundation is celebrating 50 years of actively recognizing and appreciating life-places (bioregions) with a potluck party in San Francisco.
Green City at The New Farm presents Planet Drum’s 50th anniversary party with music, Planet Drum’s Green City Project exhibits—Earth Block at Carnaval, Teen Recycled Art Contest, etc. and Things That Really Work information tables. Have fun with people who are helping the Bay Area become more ecologically resilient. Bring a tasty potluck dish to share and save room for cake!
For more information: https://planetdrum.org/upcoming-planet-dru...
