Celebrate 50 Years with Planet Drum! An Interactive Discussion
Saturday, October 14, 2023
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Panel Discussion
Judy Goldhaft
415-285-6556
San Francisco Public Library, Koret Auditorium, 100 Larkin St. San Francisco
Founded in 1973, Planet Drum Foundation is celebrating 50 years of actively recognizing and appreciating life-places (bioregions) with an interactive discussion in the SF Main Library’s Koret Auditorium.
Join us for stories about the joys and difficulties Planet Drum has experienced over the
years exploring and discovering, “Where we’re at and what to do about it.” As a voice for bioregional sustainability, education and culture, Planet Drum explores bioregions using art, poetry, manifestos, humor, theater, and publications.
Bring your stories to share with us for an interactive afternoon of rowdy and wild reminiscences with authors, artists and activists Stephanie Mills, Jerry Martien, Remi Rubel, Jim Dodge, Nancy Morita, moderator, Greg Castillo and audience members.
For more information: https://sfpl.org/events/2023/10/14/panel-p...
Added to the calendar on Tue, Aug 29, 2023 2:21PM
