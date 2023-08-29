top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 10/14/2023
San Francisco Environment & Forest Defense

Celebrate 50 Years with Planet Drum! An Interactive Discussion

iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, October 14, 2023
Time:
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
Judy Goldhaft
Email:
Phone:
415-285-6556
Location Details:
San Francisco Public Library, Koret Auditorium, 100 Larkin St. San Francisco
Founded in 1973, Planet Drum Foundation is celebrating 50 years of actively recognizing and appreciating life-places (bioregions) with an interactive discussion in the SF Main Library’s Koret Auditorium.

Join us for stories about the joys and difficulties Planet Drum has experienced over the
years exploring and discovering, “Where we’re at and what to do about it.” As a voice for bioregional sustainability, education and culture, Planet Drum explores bioregions using art, poetry, manifestos, humor, theater, and publications.

Bring your stories to share with us for an interactive afternoon of rowdy and wild reminiscences with authors, artists and activists Stephanie Mills, Jerry Martien, Remi Rubel, Jim Dodge, Nancy Morita, moderator, Greg Castillo and audience members.
For more information: https://sfpl.org/events/2023/10/14/panel-p...
Added to the calendar on Tue, Aug 29, 2023 2:21PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$40.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2023 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code