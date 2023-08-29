From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Potluck Picnic and Frisco Bay Mussel Group Presentation
Date:
Saturday, September 23, 2023
Time:
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Judy Goldhaft
Email:
Phone:
415-285-6556
Location Details:
Precita Park, Folsom St. and Precita Ave. San Francisco
Founded in 1973, Planet Drum Foundation is celebrating 50 years of actively recognizing and appreciating life-places (bioregions) with a potluck picnic and presentation about the Frisco Bay Mussel Group, the 70s activist bioregional study group that helped defeat the Peripheral Canal and produced a booklet and poster, Living Here and the Watershed Guide. Free copies of the Watershed Guide will be available at the picnic.
The event is a co-celebration of the 25th anniversary of Shaping San Francisco and the 50th anniversary of Planet Drum Foundation. Bring a delicious dish to share!
The event is a co-celebration of the 25th anniversary of Shaping San Francisco and the 50th anniversary of Planet Drum Foundation. Bring a delicious dish to share!
For more information: https://planetdrum.org/upcoming-planet-dru...
Added to the calendar on Tue, Aug 29, 2023 2:18PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network