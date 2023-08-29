Potluck Picnic and Frisco Bay Mussel Group Presentation

Date:

Saturday, September 23, 2023

Time:

2:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Event Type:

Other

Organizer/Author:

Judy Goldhaft

Email:

Phone:

415-285-6556

Location Details:

Precita Park, Folsom St. and Precita Ave. San Francisco

Founded in 1973, Planet Drum Foundation is celebrating 50 years of actively recognizing and appreciating life-places (bioregions) with a potluck picnic and presentation about the Frisco Bay Mussel Group, the 70s activist bioregional study group that helped defeat the Peripheral Canal and produced a booklet and poster, Living Here and the Watershed Guide. Free copies of the Watershed Guide will be available at the picnic.



The event is a co-celebration of the 25th anniversary of Shaping San Francisco and the 50th anniversary of Planet Drum Foundation. Bring a delicious dish to share!