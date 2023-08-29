From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Greg Gaar Presents A Natural History of San Francisco
Date:
Friday, September 22, 2023
Time:
7:30 PM - 9:30 PM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
Judy Goldhalft
Email:
Phone:
415-285-6556
Location Details:
518 Valencia St. San Francisco
Greg will show over 100 photos covering the history of San Francisco’s natural features including sand dunes, grasslands, trees, lakes, creeks, tidal marshes and rock formations. He will discuss the efforts by government agencies and volunteers to preserve what remains of San Francisco’s natural heritage. The event is presented collaboratively by Shaping San Francisco and Planet Drum Foundation and includes an exhibit of Raise the Stakes, The Planet Drum Review.
