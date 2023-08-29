Greg Gaar Presents A Natural History of San Francisco

Date:

Friday, September 22, 2023

Time:

7:30 PM - 9:30 PM

Event Type:

Speaker

Organizer/Author:

Judy Goldhalft

Email:

Phone:

415-285-6556

Location Details:

518 Valencia St. San Francisco

Greg will show over 100 photos covering the history of San Francisco’s natural features including sand dunes, grasslands, trees, lakes, creeks, tidal marshes and rock formations. He will discuss the efforts by government agencies and volunteers to preserve what remains of San Francisco’s natural heritage. The event is presented collaboratively by Shaping San Francisco and Planet Drum Foundation and includes an exhibit of Raise the Stakes, The Planet Drum Review.