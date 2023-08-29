From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Rotating Exhibition of Planet Drum Bundles (Collections of essays, maps, poems & artwork)
Date:
Saturday, September 02, 2023
Time:
10:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Judy Goldhaft
Email:
Phone:
415-285-6556
Location Details:
San Francisco Public Library, Stegner Environmental Center - 5th Floor, 100 Larkin St. San Francisco
In this exhibition, explore Planet Drum’s archival “Bundles,” comprised of individually printed essays, poetry, graphics and posters assembled unbound into an envelope. They were originally conceived as decentralized publications to spread planetary information—a “voice for the planet”— among activists in various locales.
The exhibit will feature the original ten Bundles produced by Planet Drum Foundation.Two bundles will be shown at a time, rotating approximately every 3 weeks from September 2, 2023 - January 7, 2024.
Planet Drum was founded in 1973 in San Francisco to provide an effective grassroots approach to ecology that emphasizes sustainability, community self-determination and regional self-reliance.
The exhibit will feature the original ten Bundles produced by Planet Drum Foundation.Two bundles will be shown at a time, rotating approximately every 3 weeks from September 2, 2023 - January 7, 2024.
Planet Drum was founded in 1973 in San Francisco to provide an effective grassroots approach to ecology that emphasizes sustainability, community self-determination and regional self-reliance.
For more information: https://sfpl.org/exhibits/2023/09/02/50-ye...
Added to the calendar on Tue, Aug 29, 2023 2:05PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network