Rotating Exhibition of Planet Drum Bundles (Collections of essays, maps, poems & artwork)

Date:

Saturday, September 02, 2023

Time:

10:00 AM - 6:00 PM

Event Type:

Other

Organizer/Author:

Judy Goldhaft

Email:

Phone:

415-285-6556

Location Details:

San Francisco Public Library, Stegner Environmental Center - 5th Floor, 100 Larkin St. San Francisco

In this exhibition, explore Planet Drum’s archival “Bundles,” comprised of individually printed essays, poetry, graphics and posters assembled unbound into an envelope. They were originally conceived as decentralized publications to spread planetary information—a “voice for the planet”— among activists in various locales.



The exhibit will feature the original ten Bundles produced by Planet Drum Foundation.Two bundles will be shown at a time, rotating approximately every 3 weeks from September 2, 2023 - January 7, 2024.



Planet Drum was founded in 1973 in San Francisco to provide an effective grassroots approach to ecology that emphasizes sustainability, community self-determination and regional self-reliance.