top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 9/2/2023
San Francisco Arts + Action Environment & Forest Defense

Rotating Exhibition of Planet Drum Bundles (Collections of essays, maps, poems & artwork)

iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, September 02, 2023
Time:
10:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Judy Goldhaft
Email:
Phone:
415-285-6556
Location Details:
San Francisco Public Library, Stegner Environmental Center - 5th Floor, 100 Larkin St. San Francisco
In this exhibition, explore Planet Drum’s archival “Bundles,” comprised of individually printed essays, poetry, graphics and posters assembled unbound into an envelope. They were originally conceived as decentralized publications to spread planetary information—a “voice for the planet”— among activists in various locales.

The exhibit will feature the original ten Bundles produced by Planet Drum Foundation.Two bundles will be shown at a time, rotating approximately every 3 weeks from September 2, 2023 - January 7, 2024.

Planet Drum was founded in 1973 in San Francisco to provide an effective grassroots approach to ecology that emphasizes sustainability, community self-determination and regional self-reliance.
For more information: https://sfpl.org/exhibits/2023/09/02/50-ye...
Added to the calendar on Tue, Aug 29, 2023 2:05PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$40.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Drug War
Education
En Español
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2023 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code