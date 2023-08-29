From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
The Best of San Francisco Immigrant Film Festival at MCCLA
Date:
Sunday, September 03, 2023
Time:
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Screening
Organizer/Author:
C.N.
Email:
Location Details:
Mission Cultural Center for Latino Arts
2868 Mission St, San Francisco, CA 94110
2868 Mission St, San Francisco, CA 94110
The longest-running film festival on issues surrounding immigration, the San Francisco Immigrant Film Festival, SFImFF, is back with the selection of the best short films from all around the world that were shown during its five editions.
The event where refugees, immigrants and exiles find their own voice will be held this Sunday 3rd (September) at Mission Cultural Center for Latino Arts, MCCLA, in San Francisco.
This edition will be a movie marathon with 18 short films divided into two screenings, at 2:00 pm and 4:00 pm and admission is $10.
Each year, from 2010 to 2014, SFImFF has offered its films/videos to the community with free screenings at their workplace and for student groups, which is a feature that makes this event a unique project, according to its founder/executive director, Romulo Hernandez. Now, after a long break, the festival will screen the best movies that have received during the first five years since its creation.
One of the missions of SFImFilmFestival is to bring the event to organizations that work with immigrants, to share with the staff and the community at large. We have had free OR low fee movie screenings with organizations such as SF Day Labor Program, City College (Ocean and Mission campus), Mission Neighborhood Resource Center, Nuestra Voz (Sonoma), SF International High School, Casa Quezada, Mission Economic Development Agency (MEDA), Sonoma Community Center, People Organizing to Demand Environmental & Economic Rights (P.O.D.E.R.) and ATA theater.
The SFImFilmFestival is a volunteer-run organization.
The event where refugees, immigrants and exiles find their own voice will be held this Sunday 3rd (September) at Mission Cultural Center for Latino Arts, MCCLA, in San Francisco.
This edition will be a movie marathon with 18 short films divided into two screenings, at 2:00 pm and 4:00 pm and admission is $10.
Each year, from 2010 to 2014, SFImFF has offered its films/videos to the community with free screenings at their workplace and for student groups, which is a feature that makes this event a unique project, according to its founder/executive director, Romulo Hernandez. Now, after a long break, the festival will screen the best movies that have received during the first five years since its creation.
One of the missions of SFImFilmFestival is to bring the event to organizations that work with immigrants, to share with the staff and the community at large. We have had free OR low fee movie screenings with organizations such as SF Day Labor Program, City College (Ocean and Mission campus), Mission Neighborhood Resource Center, Nuestra Voz (Sonoma), SF International High School, Casa Quezada, Mission Economic Development Agency (MEDA), Sonoma Community Center, People Organizing to Demand Environmental & Economic Rights (P.O.D.E.R.) and ATA theater.
The SFImFilmFestival is a volunteer-run organization.
For more information: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=10...
Added to the calendar on Tue, Aug 29, 2023 11:46AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network