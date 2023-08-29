The Best of San Francisco Immigrant Film Festival at MCCLA

Date:

Sunday, September 03, 2023

Time:

2:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Event Type:

Screening

Organizer/Author:

C.N.

Email:

Location Details:

Mission Cultural Center for Latino Arts

2868 Mission St, San Francisco, CA 94110



The longest-running film festival on issues surrounding immigration, the San Francisco Immigrant Film Festival, SFImFF, is back with the selection of the best short films from all around the world that were shown during its five editions.



The event where refugees, immigrants and exiles find their own voice will be held this Sunday 3rd (September) at Mission Cultural Center for Latino Arts, MCCLA, in San Francisco.



This edition will be a movie marathon with 18 short films divided into two screenings, at 2:00 pm and 4:00 pm and admission is $10.



Each year, from 2010 to 2014, SFImFF has offered its films/videos to the community with free screenings at their workplace and for student groups, which is a feature that makes this event a unique project, according to its founder/executive director, Romulo Hernandez. Now, after a long break, the festival will screen the best movies that have received during the first five years since its creation.



One of the missions of SFImFilmFestival is to bring the event to organizations that work with immigrants, to share with the staff and the community at large. We have had free OR low fee movie screenings with organizations such as SF Day Labor Program, City College (Ocean and Mission campus), Mission Neighborhood Resource Center, Nuestra Voz (Sonoma), SF International High School, Casa Quezada, Mission Economic Development Agency (MEDA), Sonoma Community Center, People Organizing to Demand Environmental & Economic Rights (P.O.D.E.R.) and ATA theater.



The SFImFilmFestival is a volunteer-run organization.

