EFF Awards

Date:

Thursday, September 14, 2023

Time:

6:30 PM - 9:00 PM

Event Type:

Other

Organizer/Author:

Electronic Frontier Foundation

Email:

Location Details:

The Lodge at The Regency Center

1290 Sutter St.

San Francisco, CA 94109

For over thirty years, the Electronic Frontier Foundation has presented awards recognizing key leaders and organizations advancing innovation and championing digital rights. The EFF Awards celebrate the accomplishments of people working toward a better future for technology users, both in the public eye and behind the scenes.



EFF is pleased to welcome all members of the digital rights community, supporters, and friends to this annual award ceremony. The festivities begin with special guest host Cory Doctorow—the renowned science fiction author, activist, journalist, and blogger. Join us to celebrate this year's honorees with drinks, bytes, and excellent company.



We are proud to present awards to this year's winners:



ALEXANDRA ASANOVNA ELBAKYAN

EFF Award for Access to Scientific Knowledge



LIBRARY FREEDOM PROJECT

EFF Award for Information Democracy



SIGNAL FOUNDATION

EFF Award for Communications Privacy