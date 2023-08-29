top
San Francisco Police State & Prisons

EFF Awards

EFF Awards

iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Thursday, September 14, 2023
Time:
6:30 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Electronic Frontier Foundation
Email:
Location Details:
The Lodge at The Regency Center
1290 Sutter St.
San Francisco, CA 94109
For over thirty years, the Electronic Frontier Foundation has presented awards recognizing key leaders and organizations advancing innovation and championing digital rights. The EFF Awards celebrate the accomplishments of people working toward a better future for technology users, both in the public eye and behind the scenes.

EFF is pleased to welcome all members of the digital rights community, supporters, and friends to this annual award ceremony. The festivities begin with special guest host Cory Doctorow—the renowned science fiction author, activist, journalist, and blogger. Join us to celebrate this year's honorees with drinks, bytes, and excellent company.

We are proud to present awards to this year's winners:

ALEXANDRA ASANOVNA ELBAKYAN
EFF Award for Access to Scientific Knowledge

LIBRARY FREEDOM PROJECT
EFF Award for Information Democracy

SIGNAL FOUNDATION
EFF Award for Communications Privacy
For more information: https://www.eff.org/awards/effawards/2023
Added to the calendar on Tue, Aug 29, 2023 10:44AM
