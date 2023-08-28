Land, Food, and Civilization: a Civic Center walking tour

Date:

Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Time:

4:00 PM - 5:30 PM

Event Type:

Teach-In

Organizer/Author:

David Giesen

Phone:

415-948-4265

Location Details:

The Market St. side of the UN black obelisk at United Nations Plaza (across the street from The Strand Theater). I'll be wearing a California Republic bicycle cap.

Come along on a free walking tour surveying the story of feeding ourselves in a civilized manner . . . literally.



The walk uses the buildings and statuary of Civic Center, as well as the Wednesday Farmers Market, to reveal the tortuous, sublime, and tortured history of civilization as it has managed to support increased population and the emergence of high culture.



Plenty of stories, a picnic at the end, and ultimately a proposal that control of land explains the rise and fall of self-determination.



