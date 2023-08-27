From the Open-Publishing Calendar
California: A Slave State, by Jean Pfaelzer
Date:
Sunday, October 01, 2023
Time:
9:15 AM - 10:45 AM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
Unitarian Universalists of SF
Location Details:
1187 Franklin Street, San Francisco, CA 94109 or via Zoom
9:00 In Person at UUSF: coffee/tea, breakfast available for nominal fee, socializing
9:30 Program begins and Zoom online as listed below
10:15 Questions, Discussion
Jean Pfaelzer is a commentator, historian, and professor of American studies at the University of Delaware. A life-long Californian, she has written extensively for popular and academic audiences on the state’s origins, and has authored many books on 19th Century American studies, especially about California.
Her most recent book, California, A Slave State, upends our understanding of slavery as a North-South struggle. In deep research across three centuries, vivid storytelling and interviews, she documents that our state’s beginnings and sunny utopian prosperity have a history of brutal multiracial bondage, resistance, and servitude that persists today. As other states are banning the teaching of our true history in schools and academia, her work stands out as a beacon of light and hope for the future. Join us for this powerful presentation and a most interesting discussion!
Join Zoom Meeting:
https://zoom.us/j/98107855084?pwd=QmxySTFPZWZCSFE5a1AvWlhJN2UzQT09
Meeting ID: 981 0785 5084 Passcode: 752327
For more information: https://www.uusf.org/hrwg
Added to the calendar on Sun, Aug 27, 2023 9:35PM
