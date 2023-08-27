9:00 In Person at UUSF: coffee/tea, breakfast available for nominal fee, socializing9:30 Program begins and Zoom online as listed below10:15 Questions, DiscussionJean Pfaelzer is a commentator, historian, and professor of American studies at the University of Delaware. A life-long Californian, she has written extensively for popular and academic audiences on the state’s origins, and has authored many books on 19th Century American studies, especially about California.Her most recent book, California, A Slave State, upends our understanding of slavery as a North-South struggle. In deep research across three centuries, vivid storytelling and interviews, she documents that our state’s beginnings and sunny utopian prosperity have a history of brutal multiracial bondage, resistance, and servitude that persists today. As other states are banning the teaching of our true history in schools and academia, her work stands out as a beacon of light and hope for the future. Join us for this powerful presentation and a most interesting discussion!Join Zoom Meeting:Meeting ID: 981 0785 5084 Passcode: 752327