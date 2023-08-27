From the Open-Publishing Calendar
The Cuba Embargo Must End, by Mark Ginsburg
Date:
Sunday, September 24, 2023
Time:
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
Unitarian Universalists of SF
Location Details:
1187 Franklin Street, San Francisco, CA 94109 or via Zoom
President Obama removed Cuba from the State Department’s list of “state sponsors of terrorism” in 2015, a small step in weakening the embargo of Cuba that was already nearly 60 years old. President Trump reversed that decision, and President Biden has not undone this meritless designation. The unjustified blockade or embargo inflicts great human suffering on the people of Cuba and must end. Professor Mark Ginsburg will discuss the current state of affairs in Cuba, efforts to change U.S. government policy and developments in Cuba, including the new constitution that was approved in 2019.
Mark Ginsburg is a Visiting Scholar in the International Education Policy program at University of Maryland (USA). Although he is now retired, he continues to work with graduate students on their research. He has also served on the faculty at the University of Aston (Birmingham, England); University of Houston; University of Pittsburgh; University of Oslo (Norway); Teachers College, Columbia University; Kobe University (Japan); George Washington University; and Universidad de Ciencias Pedagógicas “Enrique José Varona” (Cuba). Previously, he was president of the Comparative and International Education Society (CIES, 1991–2) and coeditor of the Comparative Education Review (2003–2013). He has (co) authored or (co)edited eight books, five special issues of journals, and over 140 journal articles and book chapters.
Join Zoom Meeting
https://zoom.us/j/92605499816?pwd=bXVmYkxsdlZlNTNXT2NwdkRib2xUUT09
Meeting ID: 926 0549 9816. Passcode: 725532
For more information: https://www.uusf.org/hrwg
