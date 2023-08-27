From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Barbara Lee & Elihu Harris Lecture Series Presents Virtual Murrell
Date:
Saturday, September 16, 2023
Time:
7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
Martin Luther King Jr. Freedom Center
Email:
Phone:
510-434-3988
Location Details:
Merritt College Huey P. Newton and Bobby Seale Student Lounge
12500 Skyline Drive
Oakland, CA 94619
The Barbara Lee and Elihu Harris Lecture Series presents a conversation with Virtual Murrell on Saturday, September 16, at 7 pm in the Huey P. Newton and Bobby Seale Student Lounge at Merritt College in Oakland. The event is co-produced by the Martin Luther King Jr. Freedom Center and the Peralta Community College District. To reserve free tickets, call the Freedom Center office at (510) 434-3988.
Murrell is a former member of the Black Panther Party for Self Defense, a dynamic leader, political figure, advisor and author who has been active for six decades organizing and helping protect and promote democracy. He has been celebrated by Black Panther Party members and founders for his organizing skills, attention to detail and compelling public speaking talent. Author of the recently published book, In Pursuit of America's Promise: Memoirs of a Black Panther, Murrell began his life's work as an organizer while a student at Merritt College in the 1960s, and it is fitting he returns to Merritt for this lecture.
Bobby Seale has spoken of Mr. Murrell as follows: "Virtual Murrell has been a personal friend of me and my family since 1962. He and I were the leaders and founders of one of the first Black student activist organizations in the country. Moreover, we also co-founded one of the first Black history and Black Studies programs. It could not have been done without the leadership abilities and roles of Virtual Murrell."
Free with reservation.
For more information: http://www.mlkfreedomcenter.org
