Rally Against Imperialism! Hands off Niger! Hands off Arakaki and Ruiz!

Date:

Friday, September 01, 2023

Time:

1:00 PM - 3:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

UFCLP and Revolutionary Workers United Front

Email:

Location Details:

San Francisco Federal Building. 90 7th Street, San Francisco CA

Imperialism is preparing to go to war in Africa and suppressing dissidents around the world. Imperialists condemn the coup in Niger only because it goes against their interests. They are silent on the unjust persecution of working-class activist like Cesar Arakaki and Daniel Ruiz in Argentina, or the murder of George Floyd-like murder of Facundo Morales, all during protests. When the people of Niger demand the control of their own resources, imperialist declares war on them. American workers are under attack by the same enemy: the imperialist bosses and politicians. Every penny spent on wars abroad is a penny cut off from public services and wages at home. Anti-imperialist fight anywhere is to the benefit of all workers of the world.



Freedom for Arakaki and Ruiz! NO to imperialist attack on Niger! Close all US and French military bases! Destroy NATO, the biggest security threat to all workers!



When: Friday September 1st, 1 PM

Where: Federal Building, 90 7th Street San Francisco, then march to the French Consulate on 44 Montgomery Street San Francisco

Contact / sign up to speak: labormedia1 [at] gmail.com or companeros98 [at] gmail.com

Endorsed by:

• United Front Committee for Labor Party

• Revolutionary Workers United Front

• Revolutionary Workers Party (DIP, Turkey)

