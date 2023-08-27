top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 9/1/2023
San Francisco Anti-War

Rally Against Imperialism! Hands off Niger! Hands off Arakaki and Ruiz!

iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Friday, September 01, 2023
Time:
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
UFCLP and Revolutionary Workers United Front
Email:
Location Details:
San Francisco Federal Building. 90 7th Street, San Francisco CA
Imperialism is preparing to go to war in Africa and suppressing dissidents around the world. Imperialists condemn the coup in Niger only because it goes against their interests. They are silent on the unjust persecution of working-class activist like Cesar Arakaki and Daniel Ruiz in Argentina, or the murder of George Floyd-like murder of Facundo Morales, all during protests. When the people of Niger demand the control of their own resources, imperialist declares war on them. American workers are under attack by the same enemy: the imperialist bosses and politicians. Every penny spent on wars abroad is a penny cut off from public services and wages at home. Anti-imperialist fight anywhere is to the benefit of all workers of the world.

Freedom for Arakaki and Ruiz! NO to imperialist attack on Niger! Close all US and French military bases! Destroy NATO, the biggest security threat to all workers!

When: Friday September 1st, 1 PM
Where: Federal Building, 90 7th Street San Francisco, then march to the French Consulate on 44 Montgomery Street San Francisco
Contact / sign up to speak: labormedia1 [at] gmail.com or companeros98 [at] gmail.com
Endorsed by:
• United Front Committee for Labor Party
• Revolutionary Workers United Front
• Revolutionary Workers Party (DIP, Turkey)
Added to the calendar on Sun, Aug 27, 2023 10:44AM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$40.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2023 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code