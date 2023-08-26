Return of the Santa Cruz Street Shit Sheet rnorse3 [at] hotmail.com) by Robert Norse

Absent for nearly fifteen years, the Santa Cruz Street Shit Sheet is back with issue #170. The Shit Sheet published pretty frequently in the late 80s and early 90s, and sporadically since in the early 2000s. Whether it will continue to regularly appear is still an uncertain and open question, but here is a contemporary sample of the kind of news and views it covers.