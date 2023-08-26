top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 8/30/2023
San Francisco Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism

From the Battle of Seattle in 1999 to the Bay in 2023

resist_apec_-_august_30_forum.pdf_600_.jpg
Download PDF (570.8KB)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Wednesday, August 30, 2023
Time:
7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Type:
Screening
Organizer/Author:
SFCHRP & the Westside Community Coalition
Location Details:
St. John's Presbyterian Church
25 Lake Street @ Arguello Street
San Francisco
The Battle of Seattle was a series of protests during the World Trade Organization (WTO) Ministerial Conference in 1999. The event marked a growing movement against neo-liberal schemes to enrich multinational corporations on the backs of workers and resources around the world. Hear from the people who attended the WTO protests in 1999 and watch clips from the iconic struggle.

Learn about the impact of the Asia Pacific Economic Coordination (APEC) on our planet today, and how to get involved when APEC gathers in SF in November. APEC is the continuation of disastrous US imposed trade policies to promote corporate profit over the well being of people all over the world.

More information about the NO TO APEC campaign and how to get involved:
https://linktr.ee/no2APEC

Donations welcome and appreciated - not required!
For more information: https://linktr.ee/no2APEC
Added to the calendar on Sat, Aug 26, 2023 12:20PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$30.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2023 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code