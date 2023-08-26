The Battle of Seattle was a series of protests during the World Trade Organization (WTO) Ministerial Conference in 1999. The event marked a growing movement against neo-liberal schemes to enrich multinational corporations on the backs of workers and resources around the world. Hear from the people who attended the WTO protests in 1999 and watch clips from the iconic struggle.Learn about the impact of the Asia Pacific Economic Coordination (APEC) on our planet today, and how to get involved when APEC gathers in SF in November. APEC is the continuation of disastrous US imposed trade policies to promote corporate profit over the well being of people all over the world.More information about the NO TO APEC campaign and how to get involved:Donations welcome and appreciated - not required!