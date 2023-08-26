From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
From the Battle of Seattle in 1999 to the Bay in 2023
Date:
Wednesday, August 30, 2023
Time:
7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Type:
Screening
Organizer/Author:
SFCHRP & the Westside Community Coalition
Location Details:
St. John's Presbyterian Church
25 Lake Street @ Arguello Street
San Francisco
25 Lake Street @ Arguello Street
San Francisco
The Battle of Seattle was a series of protests during the World Trade Organization (WTO) Ministerial Conference in 1999. The event marked a growing movement against neo-liberal schemes to enrich multinational corporations on the backs of workers and resources around the world. Hear from the people who attended the WTO protests in 1999 and watch clips from the iconic struggle.
Learn about the impact of the Asia Pacific Economic Coordination (APEC) on our planet today, and how to get involved when APEC gathers in SF in November. APEC is the continuation of disastrous US imposed trade policies to promote corporate profit over the well being of people all over the world.
More information about the NO TO APEC campaign and how to get involved:
https://linktr.ee/no2APEC
Donations welcome and appreciated - not required!
Learn about the impact of the Asia Pacific Economic Coordination (APEC) on our planet today, and how to get involved when APEC gathers in SF in November. APEC is the continuation of disastrous US imposed trade policies to promote corporate profit over the well being of people all over the world.
More information about the NO TO APEC campaign and how to get involved:
https://linktr.ee/no2APEC
Donations welcome and appreciated - not required!
For more information: https://linktr.ee/no2APEC
Added to the calendar on Sat, Aug 26, 2023 12:20PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network