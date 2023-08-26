From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Peehee Mu'huh Massacres Commemoration, Nipple Rock, Nevada
3rd Annual Commemoration of Peehee Mu'huh Massacres - Gathering at Nipple Rock. Saturday, September 9th, 2023 11am - 1pm
Peehee Mu'huh has two known massacres. One massacre that gave Peehee Mu'huh its name and a documented massacre on September 12th, 1865. There are over 1,000 cultural sites at Peehee Mu'huh and 56 of them are eligible for the National Register of Historic Places. People of Red Mountain and others will gather to commemorate these massacres and the history of our sacred landscapes.
For more information: https://peopleofredmountain.com/
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network