top
US
US
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
U.S. Environment & Forest Defense Racial Justice

Peehee Mu'huh Massacres Commemoration, Nipple Rock, Nevada

by People of Red Mountain
Sat, Aug 26, 2023 10:25AM
3rd Annual Commemoration of Peehee Mu'huh Massacres - Gathering at Nipple Rock. Saturday, September 9th, 2023 11am - 1pm
sm_370525642_333162092377685_6783695706786862926_n__1_.jpg
original image (1545x1931)
Peehee Mu'huh has two known massacres. One massacre that gave Peehee Mu'huh its name and a documented massacre on September 12th, 1865. There are over 1,000 cultural sites at Peehee Mu'huh and 56 of them are eligible for the National Register of Historic Places. People of Red Mountain and others will gather to commemorate these massacres and the history of our sacred landscapes.
For more information: https://peopleofredmountain.com/
§
by People of Red Mountain
Sat, Aug 26, 2023 10:25AM
sm_369609712_333163122377582_8337098928473522103_n.jpg
original image (1440x869)
Nipple Rock. Photo courtesy People of Red Mountain.
https://peopleofredmountain.com/
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$40.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2023 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code