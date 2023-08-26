Peehee Mu'huh Massacres Commemoration, Nipple Rock, Nevada by People of Red Mountain

3rd Annual Commemoration of Peehee Mu'huh Massacres - Gathering at Nipple Rock. Saturday, September 9th, 2023 11am - 1pm

Peehee Mu'huh has two known massacres. One massacre that gave Peehee Mu'huh its name and a documented massacre on September 12th, 1865. There are over 1,000 cultural sites at Peehee Mu'huh and 56 of them are eligible for the National Register of Historic Places. People of Red Mountain and others will gather to commemorate these massacres and the history of our sacred landscapes.