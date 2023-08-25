From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Supervisor Dean Preston: San Francisco - What's Its Future?
Date:
Sunday, September 10, 2023
Time:
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
Unitarian Universalists of SF
Location Details:
Unitarian Universalists Church of San Francisco 1187 Franklin Street, San Francisco, CA 94109
Dean Preston is the Supervisor representing San Francisco’s District 5 since 2019. He is an attorney who founded the Tenants Together advocacy organization, and has advocated for tenants’ rights and assistance in many areas throughout his tenure. San Francisco, in the last few years, has undergone some problematic issues involving lack of housing, tremendous growth in our homeless population, and now facing an overwhelming influx of cheap drugs with massive consequences for a growing population becoming addicted. These problems are blatant and most evident right on our streets, whether it be downtown, civic center, the Mission, and burgeoning out into many outlying neighborhoods. Is this a sign of cultural and political disintegration and failure? It appears that the governance in our City is unable to handle these new challenges such the changing work styles in the economy leaving empty offices/businesses, the influx of deadly drugs such as fentanyl that have brought the City to a startling degrading atmosphere. What are the reasons nothing has been done? Is it a just a stalemate between progressives and more conservative policy and decision makers as to what actions must be taken? For one example, who will bear the tax burden to resolve these many serious problems?
San Franciscans want to know what can be done, how they can play a part, and what can we expect from our myriad representatives and leaders in City Hall? We look forward to hearing from Supervisor Preston about these concerns. Join us for a most interesting discussion which will include a lively Q&A session.
For more information: https://www.uusf.org/hrwg
