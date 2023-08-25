top
East Bay
East Bay
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 9/17/2023
East Bay Environment & Forest Defense

Bus From East Bay End Fossil Fuels Protest in Sacramento

iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Sunday, September 17, 2023
Time:
8:30 AM - 8:30 AM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Last Chance Alliance
Email:
Location Details:
Ashby BART Station
3100 Adeline Street
Berkeley, CA
East Bay Bus to Newsom and Biden: End Fossil Fuels Protest

Fill this form at the link to secure your spot on the bus to attend the Newsom and Biden: End the Era of Fossil Fuels climate action in Sacramento on Sept 17th.

RSVP for Bus transport here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfNMRNzSwam12y_6djY6ejiFG9o4m5Z9bx8WNfu-BRFY_3P7Q/viewform

The bus will leave from Ashby BART station in the East Bay at 8:30am. The bus will leave Sacramento after the action around 2:30 and should be back at Ashby station by 4pm.

Please contact Woody if you need to cancel so we can give your spot to the next person: woody [at] lastchancealliance.org, 510-418-8785

Link to End Fossil Fuels protest: https://actionnetwork.org/events/newsom-show-us-your-climate-ambition?source=direct_link
For more information: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLS...
Added to the calendar on Fri, Aug 25, 2023 5:37PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$40.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2023 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code