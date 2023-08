East Bay Bus to Newsom and Biden: End Fossil Fuels ProtestFill this form at the link to secure your spot on the bus to attend the Newsom and Biden: End the Era of Fossil Fuels climate action in Sacramento on Sept 17th.RSVP for Bus transport here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfNMRNzSwam12y_6djY6ejiFG9o4m5Z9bx8WNfu-BRFY_3P7Q/viewform The bus will leave from Ashby BART station in the East Bay at 8:30am. The bus will leave Sacramento after the action around 2:30 and should be back at Ashby station by 4pm.Please contact Woody if you need to cancel so we can give your spot to the next person: woody [at] lastchancealliance.org , 510-418-8785Link to End Fossil Fuels protest: https://actionnetwork.org/events/newsom-show-us-your-climate-ambition?source=direct_link