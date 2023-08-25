From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Bus From East Bay End Fossil Fuels Protest in Sacramento
Date:
Sunday, September 17, 2023
Time:
8:30 AM - 8:30 AM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Last Chance Alliance
Email:
Location Details:
Ashby BART Station
3100 Adeline Street
Berkeley, CA
3100 Adeline Street
Berkeley, CA
East Bay Bus to Newsom and Biden: End Fossil Fuels Protest
Fill this form at the link to secure your spot on the bus to attend the Newsom and Biden: End the Era of Fossil Fuels climate action in Sacramento on Sept 17th.
RSVP for Bus transport here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfNMRNzSwam12y_6djY6ejiFG9o4m5Z9bx8WNfu-BRFY_3P7Q/viewform
The bus will leave from Ashby BART station in the East Bay at 8:30am. The bus will leave Sacramento after the action around 2:30 and should be back at Ashby station by 4pm.
Please contact Woody if you need to cancel so we can give your spot to the next person: woody [at] lastchancealliance.org, 510-418-8785
Link to End Fossil Fuels protest: https://actionnetwork.org/events/newsom-show-us-your-climate-ambition?source=direct_link
For more information: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLS...
