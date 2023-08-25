top
International Police State & Prisons

Extradition of Julian Assange threatens First Amendment, Press Freedom

by Marjorie Cohn
Fri, Aug 25, 2023 3:35PM
JURIST: My favorite Supreme Court Justice of all time is William O. Douglas. A staunch defender of the First Amendment, he asserted in his book Points of Rebellion, “We must realize that today’s Establishment is the new George III. Whether it will continue to adhere to his tactics, we do not know. If it does, the redress, honored in tradition, is also revolution.”
https://www.jurist.org/features/2023/08/21/law-professor-marjorie-cohn-extradition-of-julian-assange-threatens-first-amendment-and-freedom-of-press/

Interview — Law Professor Marjorie Cohn: Extradition of Julian Assange Threatens First Amendment, Press Freedom
Pitasanna Shanmugathas | Vermont Law & Graduate School, US
August 21, 2023

Marjorie Cohn is a professor emerita at Thomas Jefferson School of Law in San Diego, California. She has authored publications arguing against the legality of the 2003 US military intervention in Iraq as well as the US-led NATO interventions into Afghanistan and the former Yugoslavia. Professor Cohn is also a national board member of Assange Defense, a coalition dedicated to opposing the extradition of Julian Assange, the co-founder of WikiLeaks. In an interview with JURIST Assistant Editor Pitasanna Shanmugathas, Cohn explains why she opposes the extradition of Assange to the United States, arguing that his prosecution under the Espionage Act would constitute a violation of the First Amendment.
