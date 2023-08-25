From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Seven leaders from the Interfaith Council of Contra Costa County (I4C) journeyed to Chicago last week to present a workshop at the 9th Parliament of the World’s Religions (dating back to 1893). This year’s gathering featured 7,000 participants from 90 countries and more than 200 faith traditions, revolving around the theme: “A Call to Conscience – Defending Freedom and Human Rights” with a focus on combating authoritarianism and the climate crisis.
For more information: https://www.interfaithccc.org/
