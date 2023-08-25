2nd Annual Hip Hop & Civil Rights: Celebrating 50 Years of Hip HopWhat: Hip Hop SymposiumWhere & when: Guild Theater on September 15, 2023 @ doors open at 6 PMSpecial Guests:--Krayzie Bone of Bone--Thugs N Harmony--Assemblymember Ash KalraTribute Performance by:--Twelves Wax DJs--Meir Rich--Mahtie Bush--RaiiN Aliand moreThe Organized Voices MissionOur mission is to provide tools for efficient advocacy of civil and human rights. Organized Voices provides social justice education, practicum training, legal resources and referral.Event partners: ACLU NorCal and All Of Us Or None