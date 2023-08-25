top
Central Valley
Central Valley
Central Valley Arts + Action

2nd Annual Hip Hop & Civil Rights: Celebrating 50 Years of Hip Hop

sm_hip_hop.jpg
original image (720x960)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Friday, September 15, 2023
Time:
7:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Organized Voices, AOUON and ACLU NorCal
Location Details:
The Guild Theater
2828 35th Street
Sacramento, CA 95817
2nd Annual Hip Hop & Civil Rights: Celebrating 50 Years of Hip Hop

What: Hip Hop Symposium

Where & when: Guild Theater on September 15, 2023 @ doors open at 6 PM

Special Guests:

--Krayzie Bone of Bone

--Thugs N Harmony

--Assemblymember Ash Kalra

Tribute Performance by:
--Twelves Wax DJs
--Meir Rich
--Mahtie Bush
--RaiiN Ali
and more

The Organized Voices Mission

https://www.organizedvoices.com/about

Our mission is to provide tools for efficient advocacy of civil and human rights. Organized Voices provides social justice education, practicum training, legal resources and referral.

Event partners: ACLU NorCal and All Of Us Or None
For more information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2nd-annual-hi...
Added to the calendar on Fri, Aug 25, 2023 8:31AM
