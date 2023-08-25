From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
2nd Annual Hip Hop & Civil Rights: Celebrating 50 Years of Hip Hop
Date:
Friday, September 15, 2023
Time:
7:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Organized Voices, AOUON and ACLU NorCal
Location Details:
The Guild Theater
2828 35th Street
Sacramento, CA 95817
2828 35th Street
Sacramento, CA 95817
2nd Annual Hip Hop & Civil Rights: Celebrating 50 Years of Hip Hop
What: Hip Hop Symposium
Where & when: Guild Theater on September 15, 2023 @ doors open at 6 PM
Special Guests:
--Krayzie Bone of Bone
--Thugs N Harmony
--Assemblymember Ash Kalra
Tribute Performance by:
--Twelves Wax DJs
--Meir Rich
--Mahtie Bush
--RaiiN Ali
and more
The Organized Voices Mission
https://www.organizedvoices.com/about
Our mission is to provide tools for efficient advocacy of civil and human rights. Organized Voices provides social justice education, practicum training, legal resources and referral.
Event partners: ACLU NorCal and All Of Us Or None
What: Hip Hop Symposium
Where & when: Guild Theater on September 15, 2023 @ doors open at 6 PM
Special Guests:
--Krayzie Bone of Bone
--Thugs N Harmony
--Assemblymember Ash Kalra
Tribute Performance by:
--Twelves Wax DJs
--Meir Rich
--Mahtie Bush
--RaiiN Ali
and more
The Organized Voices Mission
https://www.organizedvoices.com/about
Our mission is to provide tools for efficient advocacy of civil and human rights. Organized Voices provides social justice education, practicum training, legal resources and referral.
Event partners: ACLU NorCal and All Of Us Or None
For more information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2nd-annual-hi...
Added to the calendar on Fri, Aug 25, 2023 8:31AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network