South Bay Health, Housing & Public Services

"Healing US": Taking Action for Health Care for All in America - Film Screen & Discussion

sm_healing_us_-_silicon_valley_premier.jpg
original image (891x466)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, September 09, 2023
Time:
1:30 PM - 1:30 PM
Event Type:
Screening
Organizer/Author:
SCC Single Payer Health Care Coal. & partners
Location Details:
MLK Library of San Jose/SJSU (Room 225)
150 East San Fernando Street
San Jose, CA 95112

FREE event
Film Screening: "Healing US: America, It's Time for a Check-up"

When: Saturday, September 9th, 1:30 p.m.

Where: MLK Library (Room 225), 150 East San Fernando Street, San Jose, CA 95112

RSVP: https://act.medicare4all.org/event/m4a_other_attend/3534

Join us for the Silicon Valley premiere of the powerful documentary about American healthcare and how we, the people, can fix it for everyone.

Narrated by Oscar winner, Susan Sarandon. "Healing US" is a call for unity, a cry for action and a voice for hope in America's ongoing battle for healthcare justice. Join the after screening discussion and learn how YOU can get involved in our movement.

As many as 68,000 Americans will die this year due to lack of adequate healthcare. 500,000 families will file for bankruptcy due to medical costs. Are we finally ready for something new? Something better?

View the trailer: https://www.healingusnetwork.com/

Hosted by Sponsored by the Red Berets @RedBeretsForM4A, the Santa Clara County Single Payer Health Care Coalition @SCCSinglePayer, South Bay Physicians for a National Health Program, and National Nurses United (NNU/CNA)

Price: FREE

Parking: Parking validated for 44 S. 4th St. Garage. See Circulation desk.

PLEASE NOTE: The San Jose Public Library neither supports or opposes the content of this film. May not be suitable for children.
For more information: https://act.medicare4all.org/event/m4a_oth...
Added to the calendar on Thu, Aug 24, 2023 4:59PM
