Sacramento Community Summit on Homelessness 2023Let's build our unity, people power , and vision on houselessness; strategic planning and educate each other.When: Saturday, September 9 at 8:30am - 4:30pm PDTWhere: United Methodist Church, 2100 J Street Sacramento, CA 95816Register here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/sacramento-community-summit-on-homelessness-tickets-686847979797 On SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 9 the Sacramento Homeless Organizing Committee, and allied organizations, are sponsoring the 2nd Annual “Community Summit on Houselessness” to bring together unhoused people, activists, advocates, and friends for strategic planning with a special focus on our Black, Brown, and Indigenous communities, showcasing community organizations and inviting resource providers to table at the event.We will have workshops with local leaders and organizations to build our unity, fighting capacity, and vision with and on behalf of the unhoused community, building on the themes and lessons of last year’s summit. Join us! ·● Why are so many of our African American, Latinx, and Indigenous brothers and sisters houseless? What is the impact of systemic racism on the housing crisis, evictions, health access and the link between incarceration and homelessness? How does addressing these questions with regard to Black, Brown, and Indigenous people uplift entire communities? What must be done?● What’s Going On -- Current activity, engagement with City Hall, the Board of Sups, the State Capitol; Current Strategies and Campaigns -- Defeat the Mental Health Jail! Stop the Sweeps! Establish a Community Ombudsman for Accountability and Oversight!● Listening Session: “Perspectives of the People” Listening and Learning from Unhoused Participants: How can unhoused people organize more effectively? What is the future of living outside and in shelters as well as encampments -- Climate, Self-Governance, Litigation, Martin v. Boise, Safe Ground, Camp Resolution, & Sweeps?● Getting Involved and Engaging Art, Culture, and Poetry in the Struggle for Solidarity How can each and every one of us, through our organizations, get involved in this struggle for housing, services, and humane survival strategies with and on behalf of our houseless neighbors? How can art, spoken word and poetry, and culture build our solidarity? Can we create A New Homeward Street Journal Art Zine – to Connect Our Communities through a community houseless vendor program? Do we need to call for submissions?Roundtable Workshops Include:● Realities of Racial Oppression: Impacted Communities, Homelessness, and Ways Forward that Will Uplift All!● What’s Going On: Defeat the Mental Health Jail! Housing not Handcuffs! End Student Homelessness! Establish Community Accountability and Oversight!● Listening Session: Perspectives of the People, Stories and Solutions from Unhoused People!● Get Involved and Engage: Art, Culture, and Communication/Poetry – Can We create a Homeward Street Journal Art Zine?● Story Telling Booth: Let’s Change the Narrative!