From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Sacramento Community Summit on Homelessness 2023
Date:
Saturday, September 09, 2023
Time:
8:30 AM - 4:30 PM
Event Type:
Conference
Organizer/Author:
Sacramento Homeless Org. Committee and more
Location Details:
United Methodist Church
2100 J Street
Sacramento, CA 95816
2100 J Street
Sacramento, CA 95816
Sacramento Community Summit on Homelessness 2023
Let's build our unity, people power , and vision on houselessness; strategic planning and educate each other.
When: Saturday, September 9 at 8:30am - 4:30pm PDT
Where: United Methodist Church, 2100 J Street Sacramento, CA 95816
Register here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/sacramento-community-summit-on-homelessness-tickets-686847979797
On SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 9 the Sacramento Homeless Organizing Committee, and allied organizations, are sponsoring the 2nd Annual “Community Summit on Houselessness” to bring together unhoused people, activists, advocates, and friends for strategic planning with a special focus on our Black, Brown, and Indigenous communities, showcasing community organizations and inviting resource providers to table at the event.
We will have workshops with local leaders and organizations to build our unity, fighting capacity, and vision with and on behalf of the unhoused community, building on the themes and lessons of last year’s summit. Join us! ·
● Why are so many of our African American, Latinx, and Indigenous brothers and sisters houseless? What is the impact of systemic racism on the housing crisis, evictions, health access and the link between incarceration and homelessness? How does addressing these questions with regard to Black, Brown, and Indigenous people uplift entire communities? What must be done?
● What’s Going On -- Current activity, engagement with City Hall, the Board of Sups, the State Capitol; Current Strategies and Campaigns -- Defeat the Mental Health Jail! Stop the Sweeps! Establish a Community Ombudsman for Accountability and Oversight!
● Listening Session: “Perspectives of the People” Listening and Learning from Unhoused Participants: How can unhoused people organize more effectively? What is the future of living outside and in shelters as well as encampments -- Climate, Self-Governance, Litigation, Martin v. Boise, Safe Ground, Camp Resolution, & Sweeps?
● Getting Involved and Engaging Art, Culture, and Poetry in the Struggle for Solidarity How can each and every one of us, through our organizations, get involved in this struggle for housing, services, and humane survival strategies with and on behalf of our houseless neighbors? How can art, spoken word and poetry, and culture build our solidarity? Can we create A New Homeward Street Journal Art Zine – to Connect Our Communities through a community houseless vendor program? Do we need to call for submissions?
Roundtable Workshops Include:
● Realities of Racial Oppression: Impacted Communities, Homelessness, and Ways Forward that Will Uplift All!
● What’s Going On: Defeat the Mental Health Jail! Housing not Handcuffs! End Student Homelessness! Establish Community Accountability and Oversight!
● Listening Session: Perspectives of the People, Stories and Solutions from Unhoused People!
● Get Involved and Engage: Art, Culture, and Communication/Poetry – Can We create a Homeward Street Journal Art Zine?
● Story Telling Booth: Let’s Change the Narrative!
Let's build our unity, people power , and vision on houselessness; strategic planning and educate each other.
When: Saturday, September 9 at 8:30am - 4:30pm PDT
Where: United Methodist Church, 2100 J Street Sacramento, CA 95816
Register here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/sacramento-community-summit-on-homelessness-tickets-686847979797
On SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 9 the Sacramento Homeless Organizing Committee, and allied organizations, are sponsoring the 2nd Annual “Community Summit on Houselessness” to bring together unhoused people, activists, advocates, and friends for strategic planning with a special focus on our Black, Brown, and Indigenous communities, showcasing community organizations and inviting resource providers to table at the event.
We will have workshops with local leaders and organizations to build our unity, fighting capacity, and vision with and on behalf of the unhoused community, building on the themes and lessons of last year’s summit. Join us! ·
● Why are so many of our African American, Latinx, and Indigenous brothers and sisters houseless? What is the impact of systemic racism on the housing crisis, evictions, health access and the link between incarceration and homelessness? How does addressing these questions with regard to Black, Brown, and Indigenous people uplift entire communities? What must be done?
● What’s Going On -- Current activity, engagement with City Hall, the Board of Sups, the State Capitol; Current Strategies and Campaigns -- Defeat the Mental Health Jail! Stop the Sweeps! Establish a Community Ombudsman for Accountability and Oversight!
● Listening Session: “Perspectives of the People” Listening and Learning from Unhoused Participants: How can unhoused people organize more effectively? What is the future of living outside and in shelters as well as encampments -- Climate, Self-Governance, Litigation, Martin v. Boise, Safe Ground, Camp Resolution, & Sweeps?
● Getting Involved and Engaging Art, Culture, and Poetry in the Struggle for Solidarity How can each and every one of us, through our organizations, get involved in this struggle for housing, services, and humane survival strategies with and on behalf of our houseless neighbors? How can art, spoken word and poetry, and culture build our solidarity? Can we create A New Homeward Street Journal Art Zine – to Connect Our Communities through a community houseless vendor program? Do we need to call for submissions?
Roundtable Workshops Include:
● Realities of Racial Oppression: Impacted Communities, Homelessness, and Ways Forward that Will Uplift All!
● What’s Going On: Defeat the Mental Health Jail! Housing not Handcuffs! End Student Homelessness! Establish Community Accountability and Oversight!
● Listening Session: Perspectives of the People, Stories and Solutions from Unhoused People!
● Get Involved and Engage: Art, Culture, and Communication/Poetry – Can We create a Homeward Street Journal Art Zine?
● Story Telling Booth: Let’s Change the Narrative!
For more information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/sacramento-co...
Added to the calendar on Thu, Aug 24, 2023 4:13PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network