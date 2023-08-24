From the Open-Publishing Calendar
MLK Sculpture Garden Unveiling & Dedication
Saturday, September 09, 2023
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Other
City of Marina and Marina Public Library
Marina Library
190 Seaside Circle
Marina, CA 93933
FREE event
Marina, CA 93933
Marina, CA 93933
FREE event
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Sculpture Garden Unveiling & Dedication
Saturday, September 9 at 11am - 2pm PT
Join us for the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Sculpture Garden Unveiling & Dedication at the Marina Library.
This is a free community event for the entire family. The dedication and unveiling will be held from 11:00 am to Noon, followed by a southern style buffet by Kona Jerry. Throughout the day families can enjoy pony rides, face painting, balloons, petting zoo and an art project.
This is a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and his contributions to civil rights. Be part of history as we reveal this beautiful sculpture that commemorates his inspiring life. The event will take place in this inspiring and inclusive space.
For more information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/mlk-sculpture...
