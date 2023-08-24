MLK Sculpture Garden Unveiling & Dedication

Date:

Saturday, September 09, 2023

Time:

11:00 AM - 2:00 PM

Event Type:

Other

Organizer/Author:

City of Marina and Marina Public Library

Location Details:

Marina Library

190 Seaside Circle

Marina, CA 93933



FREE event

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Sculpture Garden Unveiling & Dedication



Saturday, September 9 at 11am - 2pm PT



Join us for the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Sculpture Garden Unveiling & Dedication at the Marina Library.



This is a free community event for the entire family. The dedication and unveiling will be held from 11:00 am to Noon, followed by a southern style buffet by Kona Jerry. Throughout the day families can enjoy pony rides, face painting, balloons, petting zoo and an art project.



This is a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and his contributions to civil rights. Be part of history as we reveal this beautiful sculpture that commemorates his inspiring life. The event will take place in this inspiring and inclusive space.