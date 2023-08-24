top
U.S. Racial Justice

MLK's Dream: 60th Anniversary of March on Washington Livestream

Date:
Saturday, August 26, 2023
Time:
8:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
NAN, Drum Major Institute, & many partners
Location Details:
Online livestream of March on Washington 2023
60th ANNIVERSARY of MARCH on WASHINGTON D.C. LIVESTREAM

Come join the civil & equal rights march and rally honoring and continuing the 60th Anniversary of the March on Washington and MLK's "I Have A Dream Speech".

It’s Not A Commemoration, It’s A Continuation! We March On!

Where: Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C.

When: August 26th - main program starting at 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET.

LIVESTREAM:

https://www.facebook.com/nationalactionnetwork

https://www.facebook.com/DrumMajorInst/

Website: https://www.mow2023.com/


Democracy faces its greatest threat in years. Hard-fought civil rights are being decimated nationwide.

The March on Washington 2023, because it is one tool of many, we are collectively using an opportunity to recenter and engage the movement following a disastrous term after
Supreme Court decisions and the continued erosion of our rights by legislators and courts across the country.

This march continues the original 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom, carrying the same issues of discrimination and civil rights abuses.

Our civil rights are under severe attack!

There are many mass efforts by some to assert control over us and our voting rights. Violence, intimidation, and attempts to erase our history are political tools that underestimate the power of the people.

Hate crimes, hate speech, and antisemitism against our communities based on race, religion, ethnicity, gender identity, sexual orientation, and disability are at their highest. These attacks perpetuating long-standing systemic injustices do not have a place in democracy.

Join us to fight against white supremacy and disinformation and to uphold our collective values of freedom, equality and justice. This collaborative effort centers on communities, their voices, and young people.

The pre-program for the event will begin at 5 AM PT/8 AM ET with the main program beginning at 8 AM PT/11 AM ET. Following the program, the March through the streets of the
Nation’s Capital will begin.
For more information: https://www.facebook.com/nationalactionnet...
Added to the calendar on Thu, Aug 24, 2023 3:06PM
by NAN, Drum Major Institute, & many partners
Thu, Aug 24, 2023 3:06PM
Main rally program begins at 8 AM PT / 11 Am ET
https://www.facebook.com/nationalactionnet...
C-SPAN Livestream & Coverage of March on Washington 2023
C-Span
Thu, Aug 24, 2023 4:38PM
