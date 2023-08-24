Community Rally and Port of Oakland Airport Development Public Hearing

Date:

Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Time:

10:30 AM - 1:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Stop OAK Expansion Coalition

Location Details:

10:30am - 11:00am Sidewalk Rally in front of Hilton Oakland Airport Hotel, 1 Hegenberger Road, Oakland

11:00-12:30pm Port of Oakland Public Hearing. Port representatives will be available at poster stations to provide information and answer questions for the first 30 minutes of the meetings. A presentation by the Port will begin 30 minutes after the start of the in-person meetings followed by an open forum for public comment. Hilton Oakland Airport Hotel, International Ballroom, 1 Hegenberger Road, Oakland.





Let's show the Port Commission that expanding the OAK Airport is NOT climate justice! Thousands more flights are projected for OAK exposing community members and airport workers to more air pollution, noise, and global warming emissions, which flies in the face of California’s climate commitments. The Port is holding their second public hearing on August 30th to share information and to receive public comments. Join us for a sidewalk rally and then make a public comment!



More information, talking points and RSVP at

For more information: Oakland Airport is planning an expansion to add up to 16 new gates putting the community and climate at risk. More flights = more global warming, more pollution, more noise.Let's show the Port Commission that expanding the OAK Airport is NOT climate justice! Thousands more flights are projected for OAK exposing community members and airport workers to more air pollution, noise, and global warming emissions, which flies in the face of California’s climate commitments. The Port is holding their second public hearing on August 30th to share information and to receive public comments. Join us for a sidewalk rally and then make a public comment!More information, talking points and RSVP at https://www.stopoakexpansion.org/take-action For more information: http://www.stopOAKexpansion.org