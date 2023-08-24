From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Q&A Discussion of 2 films
Date:
Sunday, September 10, 2023
Time:
12:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
Zoom (Registration link is below)
Watch the 2 films at your convenience before the event. Then join us with your thoughts and questions for our speakers at the Q&A Discussion.
The 2 films are:
"Between the Lines"
"The Fight Against Israeli Propaganda in Virginia Textbooks"
People who seek to maintain US support for Israel, both within the Jewish community and in the larger US population, have profoundly shaped the teaching of Israeli and Palestine. "Between the Lines" presents interviews with students and teachers at American Jewish Day Schools about "Israel education." "The Fight Against Israeli Propaganda in Virginia Textbooks" reveals the behind-the-scenes efforts of an Israeli affinity group to erase Palestine from U.S. public school teaching materials and reduce Palestinians to peasants and terrorists.
Ways to help Palestinians:
1) Sign the following:
https://nwttac.dci-palestine.org/contact_your_lawmaker_about_hr_3103#/11
https://actionnetwork.org/petitions/notechforapartheidaws?source=direct_link&referrer=group-adalah-justice-project
https://palestine.salsalabs.org/hr57/index.html?eType=EmailBlastContent&eId=08815a7f-17b9-433d-a9c9-6bde26bd6c6d
https://act.uscpr.org/a/endmilitaryfunding
https://act.newmode.net/action/mpower-change/lift-siege-gaza
2) Learn more about Palestine at:
- American Muslims for Palestine (AMP)
- US Campaign for Palestinian Rights (USCPR)
- Rebuilding Alliance
- Adalah Justice Project
- Eyewitness Palestine
- Grassroots Al-Quds
- BDS Movement
- Middle East Children's Alliance (MECA)
- Palestinian American Medical Association (PAMA)
- We Are Not Numbers
- teachpalestine.org
- decolonizepalestine.com
- gazaincontext.com
- palambassador.org
- palestinianyouthmovement.com/sheikh-jarrah
- https://www.gazaunlocked.org/
- https://interactive.aljazeera.com/aje/PalestineRemix/
3) Read the following books:
- Palestine...it is something colonial by Dr. Hatem Bazian
- Palestine: A Four Thousand Year History by Nur Masalha
4) Watch the following films:
- "1948: Creation & Catastrophe" at https://www.1948movie.com/
- "The Price of Oslo"
Episode 1: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ism-ctaSbw0
Episode 2: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TgFWEVQTeHM
- "Gaza Fights for Freedom" at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HnZSaKYmP2s
5) Boycott HP, PUMA, Sabra, SodaStream, ZARA, AHAVA, Airbnb, Expedia, Chevron
For more information: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/t...
Added to the calendar on Thu, Aug 24, 2023 7:13AM
