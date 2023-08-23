From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Safety For Singapore - San Francisco Protest
Date:
Sunday, August 27, 2023
Time:
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Safety For Singapore
Email:
Location Details:
Embarcadero Plaza, SF
There is a transgender genocide tearing through the US, coordinated by incredibly organized Christian fascists. But get this: they’re spreading their agenda all over the world.
The Christian far-right in Singapore are actively targeting and persecuting Queer Singaporeans, with guidance and funding to the tune of USD200,000 from US Christian fundamentalist organizations, including, but not limited to:
- The Witherspoon Institute,
- CanaVox,
- Global Rainbow Crossers Alliance
The Christian far-right in Singapore are using state collaborators to persecute and silence their victim-witnesses. Two of them have fled to the UK to seek asylum; you can read their story on PinkNews. Harvey, another victim, is unable to find legal representation as defenders are being threatened with cost orders if they lose.
Three (illegal) protests took place in Singapore in support of Harvey, followed by two in the UK and one in NYC. They have altered the state’s responses; the Singapore government is watching, and protests DO work. Join us in the next protest to ensure that the government cannot sweep this under the rug.
For more information: https://safetyforsingapore.com
