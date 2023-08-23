top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 8/27/2023
San Francisco LGBTI / Queer

Safety For Singapore - San Francisco Protest

sm_sf_flyer_two_in_one_s4s_edition-1.jpg
original image (1115x1700)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Sunday, August 27, 2023
Time:
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Safety For Singapore
Email:
Location Details:
Embarcadero Plaza, SF
There is a transgender genocide tearing through the US, coordinated by incredibly organized Christian fascists. But get this: they’re spreading their agenda all over the world.

The Christian far-right in Singapore are actively targeting and persecuting Queer Singaporeans, with guidance and funding to the tune of USD200,000 from US Christian fundamentalist organizations, including, but not limited to:

- The Witherspoon Institute,
- CanaVox,
- Global Rainbow Crossers Alliance

The Christian far-right in Singapore are using state collaborators to persecute and silence their victim-witnesses. Two of them have fled to the UK to seek asylum; you can read their story on PinkNews. Harvey, another victim, is unable to find legal representation as defenders are being threatened with cost orders if they lose.

Three (illegal) protests took place in Singapore in support of Harvey, followed by two in the UK and one in NYC. They have altered the state’s responses; the Singapore government is watching, and protests DO work. Join us in the next protest to ensure that the government cannot sweep this under the rug.
For more information: https://safetyforsingapore.com
Added to the calendar on Wed, Aug 23, 2023 9:57PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$25.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2023 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code