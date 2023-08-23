top
South Bay
South Bay
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
South Bay Labor & Workers

When WE Fight We Win! SAG AFTRA WGA Picket Netflix World HQ On National Day Of Action

by Labor Video Project
Wed, Aug 23, 2023 12:27AM
Striking SAG AFTRA WGA worker rallied at Netflix world headquarters in Los Gatos to demand protection from AI and the war on workers in this industry by the billionaires
sag_aftra_wga_netflix_rally_.jpg
Striking SAG AFTRA and WGA workers joined the picket on 8/22/23 at Netflix world headquarters in Los Gatos, California where the owner Reed Hastings lives. The WGA have been on strike for over 100 days. Strikers talked about the massive profits of the streamers and their plan to destroy the workers and their union turning them into gig workers.

They also discussed the effect of AI not only on themselves but other workers who face massive cutbacks as the companies seek to eliminate labor using AI.


Additional Media:
SAG AFTRA Netflix HQ Picket-Protest 1 Cent Residuals
https://youtu.be/dhUu3Kl98sA
Striking WGAW Members & Labor Supporters Speak Out At Apple On The Fight For All Working People
https://youtu.be/3LlUhelnnuo


At Apple Headquarters Workers Want Labor Power! Writers Guild Of American West Rallies With Labor
https://youtu.be/giZwDNrDGlU
LA Striking Writers and S. Cal Workers Fed Up! They Speak Out About Billionaires & Attacks On Labor
https://youtu.be/B56BT44quCc


Stand Up Fight Back! LA Strike Wave Grows As Writers Guild & Other Unions Rally & Prepare To Strike
https://youtu.be/7aWwUAGVsgw

AI, Capitalism & The Future of The Working Class & Humanity
https://youtu.be/xztxE-vTbyA

The Machine that Ate People: Tech, Spying Emotions, AI, Algorythms & Worker's Dystopia With Peter Mantello
https://youtu.be/LhNErdP4mws

Labor Speaks Out On Robotaxis At California Public Utility Commission Meeting
https://youtu.be/vWpmZy4VCW0

STOP The Robo Madness NOW! SF Taxi & UBER Drivers Protest Dangers Of AI Cars & Billionaires Control Of Newsom’s CPUC
https://youtu.be/EeSkURmU9Zw

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/rVR5zYFbOC
§Strike Supporter Danced At Picket Line
by Labor Video Project
Wed, Aug 23, 2023 12:27AM
img_6937.jpg
Strike supporter Sharat Lin danced with the picketers.
https://youtu.be/rVR5zYFbOC
§Strikers Are Getting Angry About the Greed Of Netflix
by Labor Video Project
Wed, Aug 23, 2023 12:27AM
sag_stikere_8-22-23.jpg
Striking workers are growing angry about the greed of NetFlix and other companies that they are fighting.
https://youtu.be/rVR5zYFbOC
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$30.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2023 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code