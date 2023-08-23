Striking SAG AFTRA WGA worker rallied at Netflix world headquarters in Los Gatos to demand protection from AI and the war on workers in this industry by the billionaires

Striking SAG AFTRA and WGA workers joined the picket on 8/22/23 at Netflix world headquarters in Los Gatos, California where the owner Reed Hastings lives. The WGA have been on strike for over 100 days. Strikers talked about the massive profits of the streamers and their plan to destroy the workers and their union turning them into gig workers.They also discussed the effect of AI not only on themselves but other workers who face massive cutbacks as the companies seek to eliminate labor using AI.