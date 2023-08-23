From the Open-Publishing Calendar
When WE Fight We Win! SAG AFTRA WGA Picket Netflix World HQ On National Day Of Action
Striking SAG AFTRA WGA worker rallied at Netflix world headquarters in Los Gatos to demand protection from AI and the war on workers in this industry by the billionaires
Striking SAG AFTRA and WGA workers joined the picket on 8/22/23 at Netflix world headquarters in Los Gatos, California where the owner Reed Hastings lives. The WGA have been on strike for over 100 days. Strikers talked about the massive profits of the streamers and their plan to destroy the workers and their union turning them into gig workers.
They also discussed the effect of AI not only on themselves but other workers who face massive cutbacks as the companies seek to eliminate labor using AI.
Additional Media:
SAG AFTRA Netflix HQ Picket-Protest 1 Cent Residuals
https://youtu.be/dhUu3Kl98sA
Striking WGAW Members & Labor Supporters Speak Out At Apple On The Fight For All Working People
https://youtu.be/3LlUhelnnuo
At Apple Headquarters Workers Want Labor Power! Writers Guild Of American West Rallies With Labor
https://youtu.be/giZwDNrDGlU
LA Striking Writers and S. Cal Workers Fed Up! They Speak Out About Billionaires & Attacks On Labor
https://youtu.be/B56BT44quCc
Stand Up Fight Back! LA Strike Wave Grows As Writers Guild & Other Unions Rally & Prepare To Strike
https://youtu.be/7aWwUAGVsgw
AI, Capitalism & The Future of The Working Class & Humanity
https://youtu.be/xztxE-vTbyA
The Machine that Ate People: Tech, Spying Emotions, AI, Algorythms & Worker's Dystopia With Peter Mantello
https://youtu.be/LhNErdP4mws
Labor Speaks Out On Robotaxis At California Public Utility Commission Meeting
https://youtu.be/vWpmZy4VCW0
STOP The Robo Madness NOW! SF Taxi & UBER Drivers Protest Dangers Of AI Cars & Billionaires Control Of Newsom’s CPUC
https://youtu.be/EeSkURmU9Zw
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/rVR5zYFbOC
