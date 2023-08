The Bay Area Anarchist Book Fair is an annual event that brings together people interested and engaged in radical work to connect, learn, and discuss through books and information tables, workshops, panel discussions, skill sharing, films, and more! We seek to create an inclusive space to introduce new folks to anarchism, foster a productive dialogue between various political traditions as well as anarchists from different milieus, and create an opportunity to dissect our movements’ strengths, weaknesses, strategies, and tactics.This will be the 25th book fair.Wheelchair accessible. N95 or KN95 masks required before 11:30 am and optional from 11:30 on. Some ASL available. Please see https://bayareaanarchistbookfair.com for accessibility information and further